One week after her trip to Mexico to aid victims of the devastating 7.1 magnitude earthquake, Bethenny Frankel is on the move again.

The Real Housewives of New York City star — who is currently recovering from skin cancer removal surgery with 12 stitches on her face — is on her way to Puerto Rico to help Hurricane Maria victims.

Frankel, 46, has chartered a total of four planes leaving from Miami, Fort Lauderdale and New York City to distribute thousands of pounds of supplies, including water, canned goods, diapers, baby food, medical supplies and more, as well as gift cards and cash, courtesy of Yieldstreet.

She is working on conduction with Doctors4Puertorico.com, Fundacionhospitalpediatico.org, University Pediatric Hospitlal, Delivering Good, Globael Empowerment Mission and Feeding America.

“Paying my own way for Puerto Rico,” she captioned a photo of a plane on Sunday. “Filling this B up w supplies.”

“#BStrong #thisisacrisis #100percent #workingforpuertorico,” she added. “Donate [here].”

We call this PR911 (plane 2). Loading this B up for Puerto Rico @steelpartners #workingforpuertorico #Bstrong #guardiansofrescue #thisisacrisis #globalempowermentmission #100percent A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on Oct 1, 2017 at 2:57pm PDT

The Bravo star, who is working with her charity, B Strong, also shared images of her team loading the planes up. Upon arrival, the planes will be used to transport sick and wounded individuals in need of medical attention and treatment to the United States.

“Here we are at our headquarters organizing and loading the truck for the planes heading to PR from Miami, Fort Lauderdale and NYC,” Frankel wrote. “Filling 3 planes with supplies, suitcases full of cash cards, pediatric supplies, insulin, hygiene products, medics, non perishable food, Rescue Warrior nurses, EMTs, combat medics. We will return these planes full of PR cancer patients, diabetics and people that are dying.”

So far, Hurricane Maria — which ravaged the U.S. territory Sept. 20, leaving the entire island without electricity and destroying many homes — has claimed at least 16 lives in Puerto Rico, the Associated Press reports. Experts estimate that without electricity and supplies, that number could increase to thousands, and many residents are still without clean water, food and electricity.

Frankel has received thousands in donations from Andy Cohen, Donny Deutsch and others. She is using Twitter as a platform to rally other celebrities to donate, as well as communicate with people on the island in need.

I can get & fill planes w food, patients, MDs & save people's lives. RT to save people's lives for 18.5k. #crowdfund — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) October 2, 2017

Good night tweeps. Thank you. And thank you @Twitter you are saving people's lives giving us this forum. Xo — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) October 2, 2017

“I can get & fill planes w food, patients, MDs & save people’s lives. RT to save people’s lives for 18.5k. #crowdfund,” she tweeted Sunday.

“Good night tweeps,” she continued. “Thank you. And thank you @Twitter you are saving people’s lives giving us this forum. Xo.”