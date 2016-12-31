Bethenny Frankel ‘Feelin’ a Little Beachy’ During Cancun Vacation

Bethenny Frankel famously wasn’t invited to her Real Housewives of New York City costar Luann de Lessseps‘ New Year’s Eve Palm Beach nuptials. But the 46-year-old SkinnyGirl mogul still took a trip down south this weekend — ending 2016 with a family vacation in Cancun, Mexico.

With her 6-year-old daughter Bryn and boyfriend Dennis Shields by her side, Frankel documented much of the trip on social media — including their sunny beach day alongside Frankel’s BFF (and former maid of honor) Teri Gevinson.

“Feelin’ a little beachy today,” Frankel captioned an Instagram selfie of of her beach look.

Her sexy swimsuit was snapped in full by photographers on Friday, as the reality-star began to towel-off from a trip to the ocean in her blue-and-white bikini.

On the beach, Frankel enjoyed serrano margaritas and snacked on lobster quesadillas — turning her Snapchat camera on Shields and Gevinson from time to time.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t all rainbows and sunshine —a rainstorm sent Frankel and friends inside. There, she sang along to The Sugarhill Gang’s “Rapper’s Delight” and played with Bryn’s purple Hatchimal.

On Saturday, it was back to the beach — sipping tropical drinks and showing off her new sarong to fans.

Despite claiming she was in “dating purgatory” in December, Frankel and Shield are still going strong. The two began dating earlier this year.

“He’s very cute,” Frankel gushed to PEOPLE of Shields while at the N.Y.C. launch of B Strong, a new initiative that provides assistance to women in crisis in partnership with nonprofit Dress for Success.

“I love him, I care about him and he’s amazing,” she added. “He’s supporting me — he’s here, which speaks for itself.”

Though happy in her relationship, Frankel’s said the message of B Strong is about “women’s independence versus being defined by relationships.”

“Men can be wonderful partners, but they don’t define us,” she explained. “For the first time, I realized that I have to save myself and then help save others. That is my priority.”

The reality star finalized her contentious divorce battle with ex-husband Jason Hoppy in July. She said if a woman’s success intimidates her partner, “then they’re not the right men.”

“What this is about is not dumbing yourself down for a man — not being weaker and meeker for a man,” Frankel explained. “It’s time for women to rise up.”

As for Shields? Well, he thinks being with a woman as strong and independent as Frankel is “unbelievable.”