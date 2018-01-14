Bethenny Frankel and Andy Cohen Pay Tribute to Bobby Zarin as Funeral Details Are Revealed

Fellow Real Housewives are sharing fond memories of Bobby Zarin after his wife Jill Zarin announced on Saturday that he died following a prolonged cancer battle.

“With the heaviest of hearts, we are devastated to share the news that our beloved Bobby Zarin passed away peacefully today surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer,” the family said in a statement on Jill’s website. “There are no words to describe how heartbroken we are. Thank you, everyone for all your love, and support during this difficult time.”

The Bravo family flocked to social media with support for the former Real Housewives of New York City star.

“‘Here’s to those who wish us well. All the rest can go to hell.’ One of Bobby Zarin’s favorites,” wrote Jill’s castmate and former BFF Bethenny Frankel on Twitter. “Another one: ‘It’s all good,’ and Bobby, now it really is… #RIP”

The reality star added a message to Bobby on her Instagram story, captioning a photo of fireworks, “Dedicating the grand finale to the loving, fun & colorful Bobby Zarin.”

Andy Cohen tweeted, “I always enjoyed Bobby Zarin and admired his cool presence and steady hand. My condolences to @Jillzarin and the whole family. #RIP”

“Here’s to those who wish us well. All the rest can go to hell.” One of Bobby Zarin’s favorites. Another one: “It’s all good,” and Bobby, now it really is… #RIP — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) January 14, 2018

Fireworks on Bethenny Frankel's Instagram Bethenny Frankel/

I always enjoyed Bobby Zarin and admired his cool presence and steady hand. My condolences to @Jillzarin and the whole family. #RIP — Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 14, 2018

Real Housewives alum Alex McCord and her husband Simon van Kempen also shared their condolences on Twitter, with the former adding another one of Bobby’s catchphrases to the remembrances.

“One of my favorite #BobbyZarin sayings was ‘One more, that’s it!’ Cheers to you sir, a true mensch. #RIPBobby and love to @Jillzarin and family,” she wrote.

Her husband shared, “So sorry to hear that @bobbyzarin, my fellow house spouse from the early days of #RHoNY, has lost his battle with cancer. Our thoughts to @JillZarin, Ally and family.”

Alexis Bellino of The Real Housewives of Orange County, former New York cast member Aviva Drescher, Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann and The Millionaire Matchmaker‘s Patti Stanger also posted tributes.

One of my favorite #BobbyZarin sayings was “One more, that’s it!” Cheers to you sir, a true mensch. #RIPBobby and love to @Jillzarin and family — Alex McCord (@mccordalex) January 14, 2018

So sorry to hear that @bobbyzarin, my fellow house spouse from the early days of #RHoNY, has lost his battle with cancer. Our thoughts to @JillZarin, Ally and family. — Simon van Kempen (@SimonvanKempen) January 14, 2018

RIP Bobby Zarin. Jill, he was such a sweet, happy, kind and generous man. I love you and we are… https://t.co/avgui6F6I0 — Alexis Bellino (@AlexisBellino) January 14, 2018

I lost a great friend today #Bobbyzarin I will miss you forever. You were an angel on earth and will be in heaven! No one was more of a gentleman. I love you and don’t worry i will take care of of sister @Jillzarin. — Patti Stanger (@pattistanger) January 14, 2018

I ask all of my followers to please keep Jill and her family in for prayers at this difficult time https://t.co/xrEkA5ANUQ — Kim ZolciakBiermann (@Kimzolciak) January 14, 2018

Bobby’s stepdaughter, Ally Shapiro, remembered him in a touching Instagram post on Saturday, sharing a gallery of photos of the two over the years.

“We ❤️ Bobby…” she wrote. “Thank you for giving me such a wonderful family and being the most incredible step-Dad anyone could ever ask for. I don’t remember a time without you, and you will not be forgotten. Every shot of patron, every time we listen to Hotel California, every vroom of a Ferrari you will be right there with us. You fought with dignity and courage, surrounded by all of us with love and respect till the very end. You can rest In peace now, we love you so much.”

She also provided service details, which will be held Monday, Jan. 15 at 10 a.m. at Riverside Memorial in New York City.

The founder of Zarin Fabrics has long battled the disease, first being diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2009. He went on to have his thyroid removed as well as underwent radioactive iodine treatment.

The cancer returned and spread to his lungs. In fall 2016, Jill revealed to PEOPLE that Bobby was diagnosed with a brain tumor and underwent Gamma Knife Radiosurgery at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

Unfortunately, she said “his cancer took an unexpected turn” over the summer. In July, Bobby was admitted to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City, where he recovered from a procedure.

“He is not going down without a fight,” Jill told PEOPLE exclusively. “We’re hoping for a miracle.”

RELATED VIDEO: Jill Zarin’s Husband Bobby Hospitalized with Cancer Complications

“He is the most loving and caring person I have ever known besides my father. Sometimes life just isn’t fair,” Jill previously told PEOPLE about her husband of 18 years. “But we have such a great love story. He is the love of my life and I will do everything in my power to heal and care for him.”

Bobby ran Zarin Fabrics, which was opened by his father, Harry Zarin, in 1936. The New York native is survived by Jill, his three children — Jonathan, David and Jennifer Zarin — and stepdaughter, Ally.