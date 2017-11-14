Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Wife Beth Chapman On Her Throat Cancer: ‘They Give Me 50/50 Chances’

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman is opening up about her stage two throat cancer — and vows that she’s going to fight the disease with all that she’s got, despite her fears.

“As I start this battle, I don’t see a lot of optimism,” Beth, 49, admits in an exclusive clip from their upcoming two-hour A&E special. “They give me 50/50 chances.”

The reality star and her husband, Duane “Dog” Chapman will take viewers with them as Beth goes through surgery and journeys toward recovery in Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives.

The special begins with Beth’s diagnosis, which she revealed in September. “They said, ‘I’m sorry, Dog,’ recalls Dog, 64. “That’s when I knew.”

Beth has a T2 tumor in the back of her throat, which she previously said is blocking her breathing.

As the reality couple enters the biggest fight of their lives, they will look for prayers and support from family and famous friends including Shannon Tweed Simmons and others.

“I’ve stared down the devil more than once in my life but I’ve never faced a real life or death decision,” Beth wrote in a letter to her friends after her diagnosis. “My life has never been easy, and I surely don’t expect it to start now. Still, I’ve never been a victim and I won’t let cancer beat me. I realize the road I am about to travel will be rocky, full of unexpected twists and turns. But I know one thing for sure. A bend in the road is not the end of the road.”

Adds Dog on the upcoming special: “Cancer picked on the wrong woman.”

Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives premieres on November 27th at 9pm E.T. on A&E.