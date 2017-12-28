The Best TV Shows of 2017 (in Case You Want to Binge This Weekend)
It was a year of wars — between the sexes, between America and Vietnam and between Bette and Joan
By People Staff
Posted on
1 of 10
THE HANDMAID'S TALE
Elisabeth Moss, face clenched in fear and anger beneath a prim bonnet, was the unyielding spirit at the heart of Hulu's adaptation of the classic dystopian novel.
2 of 10
BIG LITTLE LIES
The HBO series started off as melodrama — Desperate Housewives with Monterey real estate and an A-list cast (Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon) — but turned into a gripping story about the dangerous imbalance between women and men.
3 of 10
FEUD
Bette Davis (Susan Sarandon) battled Joan Crawford (Jessica Lange) all through the filming of their tawdry classic What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? But Ryan Murphy's FX anthology series wasn't about their catfight — it was a tart critique of Hollywood sexism.
4 of 10
THE VIETNAM WAR
The country's most divisive war, which stretched on for at least a generation, was never even formally declared — nor formally won or lost. This invaluable documentary by Ken Burns and Lynn Novick told the whole disheartening story.
5 of 10
WILL & GRACE
The NBC sitcom was a groundbreaking celebration of gay life in its original run. Rebooted 11 years later, it felt more like TV's smartest little comedy of manners. Each joke was as perfect and polished as crystal droplets in a chandelier.
6 of 10
TWIN PEAKS: THE RETURN
Resurrecting his surreal ABC classic for Showtime, director David Lynch raised Laura Palmer from the dead too. Baffling, unsettling, unique.
7 of 10
THE CROWN
The Netflix hit's second season lacked the political fire of the first — what are you going to do, clone Winston Churchill? — but it was a royal soap opera worthy of the Windsor name.
8 of 10
YOUNG SHELDON
The prequel to CBS's The Big Bang Theory was more like a firecracker, which was just right. Iain Armitage was the kid version of Jim Parson's beloved nerd.
9 of 10
BROCKMIRE
Reeling off sports patter in a rumbling crackle — it could be the voice of a dried apple — Hank Azaria was pitch-perfect in IFC's comedy about a baseball announcer.
10 of 10
THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL
Rachel Brosnahan was a delight as Midge Maisel, a stand-up comedian in 1958 Manhattan — a funny lady in the era of Mad Men.
