From Reese Witherspoon to Julia Roberts: The Best Guest Stars on Friends

It's hard to imagine a world in which anyone would turn down Julia Roberts, but it happened in Friends. She played Chandler's elementary school classmate Susie Moss, whom he humiliated in the fourth grade after he lifted her skirt up during a school play, and "the entire auditorium saw my underpants," as she recalled. She finally gets him back decades later when she seduces him in a bathroom stall and then steals his clothes in season 2's "The One After the Super Bowl."