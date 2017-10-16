Weddings are coming.
First, Game of Thrones costars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie got engaged, giving Jon Snow and Ygritte the happy ending they deserve. And on Sunday, Sophie Turner — aka lady of the North Sansa Stark — announced she’s marrying boyfriend Joe Jonas, sending fans of the HBO fantasy series into an online frenzy.
Of course, rocker Jonas, 28, has his own passionate fanbase as a former teen heartthrob and current lead singer of DNCE.
Below, see the best tweets about the news from GoT and Jonas Brothers diehards.
At just 21, Turner’s got it all: true love, a thriving career and the cutest puppy ever. The rest of us? Not so much …
Sansa tied the knot twice on GoT: to the imp Tyrion Lannister, who skipped town after her first sadistic fiancé Joffrey got poisoned on his wedding day, and to Ramsay Bolton, who she fed alive to his own rabid dogs. So, yeah, she deserves love IRL.
Still, conspiracy theorists pointed out that a mustachioed Jonas bears a striking resemblance to the latest GoT character Sansa had killed …
Jo Bros groupies are coping as best they can.
But everyone is happy for the couple — as long as GoT season 8 arrives on time.