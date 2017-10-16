Weddings are coming.

First, Game of Thrones costars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie got engaged, giving Jon Snow and Ygritte the happy ending they deserve. And on Sunday, Sophie Turner — aka lady of the North Sansa Stark — announced she’s marrying boyfriend Joe Jonas, sending fans of the HBO fantasy series into an online frenzy.

Of course, rocker Jonas, 28, has his own passionate fanbase as a former teen heartthrob and current lead singer of DNCE.

Below, see the best tweets about the news from GoT and Jonas Brothers diehards.

At just 21, Turner’s got it all: true love, a thriving career and the cutest puppy ever. The rest of us? Not so much …

Omg Sophie turner is only 21. She grew up fangirling Joe Jonas like the rest of us but actually ended up marrying her celebrity crush x_x — JYC (@jordy1an) October 16, 2017

Sophie Turner is 21, has a stable job, and is already engaged… meanwhile, here I am just chilling in life pic.twitter.com/42meCIskdv — Alexis Isip (@AlexIsip) October 16, 2017

sophie turner is 21 and engaged to joe jonas and meanwhile i cant even flirt properly — phia 🎃 (@burrit0_) October 16, 2017

Sophie Turner is 21 and engaged to Joe Jonas while I’m here with chocolate stains down my shirt trying to work out what to watch on Netflix — Dani Manspooky 🎃 (@danimansuttii) October 16, 2017

Sansa tied the knot twice on GoT: to the imp Tyrion Lannister, who skipped town after her first sadistic fiancé Joffrey got poisoned on his wedding day, and to Ramsay Bolton, who she fed alive to his own rabid dogs. So, yeah, she deserves love IRL.

At least Sansa is finally marrying a good guy. @joejonas @SophieT — Lindsay (@lrgorman14) October 16, 2017

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are engaged. This has to be Sansa Stark's most decent fiancé yet. — spooky ara 👻 (@arakubrick) October 15, 2017

Still, conspiracy theorists pointed out that a mustachioed Jonas bears a striking resemblance to the latest GoT character Sansa had killed …

Don’t tell me Joe Jonas isn’t Littlefinger Jr. Only marrying Sophie Turner to get Winterfell. pic.twitter.com/E4PLMIg2lS — Top Meme Queens (@topmemequeens) October 15, 2017

I don't know how he did it, but 99% sure Littlefinger made Joe jonas propose to Sansa — stephanie rose (@Minkki14) October 16, 2017

sansa killed littlefinger so she could marry joe jonas — Umarr. (@umarriqbal) October 15, 2017

Jo Bros groupies are coping as best they can.

joe jonas is engaged. wow I just think it's funny how he made eye contact w me during hello beautiful at their concert in 2008 but it's fine — emo morgan (@morganhoodiemob) October 15, 2017

wow so guess sophie turner really is the voice joe jonas hears inside his head the reason that he's singing the one he needed to find — mophie's child (@saturnzjedi) October 15, 2017

Sophie Turner living out every 2000’s girls dream and marrying a Jonas Brother — a♡ (@SPlDEYSTYLES) October 15, 2017

But everyone is happy for the couple — as long as GoT season 8 arrives on time.

Joe Jonas just proposed to Sophie Turner & I swear, on the old gods & the new, if GoT is delayed bc of ANOTHER wedding there will be issues. — Kristina Barry (@steemarie14) October 15, 2017