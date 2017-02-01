Bernadette Peters on Mary Tyler Moore’s Resilience: 'She Kept Marching Forward’

As Hollywood says goodbye to Mary Tyler Moore, Broadway star Bernadette Peters is mourning the loss of one of her best friends.

Peters and Moore, who passed away at the age of 80 on Jan. 25, first bonded in 1990 when they starred together in the TV movie, Last Best Year.

“She had that strength—an amazing strength,” Peters, 68, tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “I never thought Mary Tyler Moore would want to be friends with me! There are so many Hollywood people that she knew but we sort of gelled. We trusted each other.”

From vacationing and working out together to frequent dinner and theater dates, the women enjoyed a friendship that only blossomed over the years.

“She was always doing stuff,” Peters says. “And she was exercising all the time. She always had a great gym wherever she lived. She would be lifting weights heavier than I could lift! She would just get right in there and do. Just do. Get on with it, just get on with it.”

The duo’s biggest collaboration was Broadway Barks, an annual adoption benefit for shelter animals in New York City. When Peters first came to Moore with the idea in 1999, “Mary said, ‘Sure!’ without a second thought,” she says.

“She was like Gracie Allen with me. It was such a team. And I miss that,” Peters adds. “Because we really trusted each other and could say whatever we felt was funny and pick up the other’s slack. It was that perfect match.”

Even as Moore’s health deteriorated, Peters was constantly impressed by her friend’s strength and positive attitude.

“The way she would look at things and the way she would look at life. She was always game,” the actress says. “Here she was, struggling with juvenile diabetes and overcoming things in her life and she just did. She would just put one foot in front of the other and keep marching forward, just keep going forward.”

Peters last saw Moore two months ago when she visited her in Moore’s apartment.

“She just talked about how happy she was and what a great day it was that I came to visit,” Peters recalls. “At one point in the day, we sat in that beautiful observatory that she has in her home.”

When Peters was leaving, Moore told her, “what a beautiful day she’d had. We always told each other we loved each other. She was a really, really good friend.”

As for what Peters will remember most about Moore, “I guess just everything she was and everything she did,” the actress adds. “And she really lived every aspect of life. Isn’t that inspiring? I’m just going to hold that close to me every day.”