Ben Higgins Reveals He Would Be Willing to Star on The Bachelor Again — and When!

Bittersweet news: Ben Higgins is open to starring on The Bachelor again — but that won’t be happening any time soon.

In a recent post on his blog, The Mahogany Workplace, the 29-year-old opened up about his experience as the Bachelor, and revealed that he doesn’t feel returning to the show would be best for him right now.

“At this point in my life I do not believe I’m ready to be the bachelor again. However, with that being said, a lesson I’ve learned over the last few years: Don’t close doors to any possibilities,” Higgins wrote.

“I’ve said, ‘I would never do that’ too many times, and then I found myself doing that very thing a few months later. So, I’m not saying ‘never;’ I’m saying ‘not now. ‘ ”

Although Higgins found love with Lauren Bushnell on his season of the hit ABC show, the former couple announced their split in May. Since then, he’s been repeatedly asked whether he’d accept an invitation to take the role of Bachelor again.

“I am not ready for another relationship to take place in the public eye,” he continued. “The scrutiny that would result from doing the show twice makes me hesitate to participate.”

Instead, Higgins said he is focused on his position as vice president of business development with Talisys, a national software firm, along with his blog and his and Ashley Iaconetti‘s Almost Famous Podcast.

He made similar remarks earlier this month, shutting down rumors that he’d return for the show’s new season.

“At this point in my life, I don’t think it’s the wise thing to do,” he explained during an episode of the podcast. “So I will not be your Bachelor for this next season.”

He added: “You know, honestly, when you’re fresh out of a relationship, I just feel like that’d be almost disrespectful, too, right? It would be really hard for me to imagine — if I were to watch my ex go and be the Bachelorette and it’s all over TV, it’d be hard for me.”