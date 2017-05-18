Ben Higgins Reveals Details About His Split from Lauren Bushnell: 'There Was No Saving or Redemption to Be Done'

Following the formal announcement of their breakup Monday, Ben Higgins has revealed details about his split from fiancée Lauren Bushnell in a new podcast hosted by himself and fellow Bachelor alum, Ashley Iaconetti.

In a clip from the podcast, obtained by PEOPLE, Higgins went in-depth on the end of his relationship with Bushnell and how they both ultimately knew it was time to call it quits.

“Just to be as politically correct as possible but to also be as truthful as possible, Lauren will always be one of my best friends,” said Higgins. “It’s tough. It’s hard to say goodbye to somebody that you spent so much time with and it’s hard to say goodbye to somebody that you really did believe was the one for you.”

“I’m sad. I’m a little confused, a little lost, but I’m doing alright,” he said.

Throughout the past few months, the couple was plagued by breakup rumors. After learning about their split, host Chris Harrison revealed that they “were fighting through a bunch of stuff.”

“I think, mutually, Lauren and I saw that life was getting more difficult,” Higgins said of their last few months. “I would say the joy that we felt toward our relationship at the beginning was — for some reason — slipping away, and we were both working very hard to bring that joy back. And it just never seemed to get there. So it was a long time coming, but it wasn’t necessarily like we dragged it out.”

Of the final days of their relationship, Higgins added that “there was no real saving or redemption to be done.”

Now that he’s newly single, what will the former Bachelor star be up to? Other than his new podcast, Higgins revealed he’s going to have redecorate his home after Bushnell left for L.A. with most of their furniture in tow.

Still, Higgins remains optimistic for his and Bushnell’s futures: “I believe that Lauren and I both will come out of this with a whole new season that is going to be very good for the both of us.”

Higgins and Iaconetti’s new podcast Ben and Ashley: “Almost Famous” launches Tuesday, May 23.