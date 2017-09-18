Ben Affleck Supports Girlfriend Lindsay Shookus at the Emmys

Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus are award show official!

The duo, who took their relationship public in early July, have been spotted out together numerous times throughout the summer, and on Sunday night, they sat together at the 2017 Emmy Awards, though they skipped the red carpet earlier.

The actor, 45, supported the Saturday Night Live producer, 37, as she took the stage when the show won outstanding variety sketch series.

Ben Affleck is here at the #Emmys accompanying his girlfriend, who is part of the SNL team pic.twitter.com/EFsnWI9UEP — Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) September 18, 2017

SNL garnered a whopping 22 Emmy Awards nominations, including nods for standouts cast members Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones. (McKinnon won.)

Just last weekend, the couple was spotted getting cozy as they watched the U.S. Open men’s finals at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City, where Rafael Nadal defeated Kevin Anderson.

And they weren’t shy about showing off their affection for each other during the match. The two were seen snuggling and cuddling up, with Shookus leaning in to whisper in Affleck’s ear. Later that evening, they were spotted grabbing dinner together in the city.

Affleck and Shookus first stepped out as a couple three months after Affleck and Jennifer Garner, 45, coordinated their divorce filings following nearly two years of separation.

The two have been spending time together on both coasts since, stepping out for coffee runs, casual breakfast dates and nights out. They recently vacationed in Maine together and were spotted heading to a movie theater in N.Y.C. last weekend.

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Stephen Colbert, are airing live on CBS from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET.