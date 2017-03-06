Former America's Next Top Model Contestant Claims He Was Raped in Paris

Bello Sanchez, a former America’s Next Top Model contestant, claims he was raped in a Paris nightclub — but believes cops didn’t take the proper steps to investigate due to his race and sexuality.

Sanchez told TMZ the alleged assault took place on Jan. 30 in a bathroom stall of Le Rouge nightclub. When he sought help from police, Sanchez alleged that they administered an incomplete rape kit and did little else to look into the case.

Police in Paris did not respond to requests for comment on Monday.

“Look for that person, Paris is so easy to find someone, all the buildings are the same color, there’s not really a lot of place you can hide at,” he said in a self-taped video. “Why did they not look around in that moment as soon as they came when I told them? Why didn’t they do that? Why didn’t they ask questions to the security guards? They were of no help.”

Sanchez alleged that it wasn’t until 72 hours later that a full rape kit was completed thanks to the help of an advocacy group that stepped in and were on the phone with police for 9 hours.

The reality show contestant said he felt authorities were reluctant to help him due to his race and sexuality.

“If I was a little blonde white girl in Paris saying that happened to me things would have been different,” he said.

He continued, “I think my skin-tone, I think my gender, my sexuality, how I look, I think all those things had something to do with why I was not given the proper respect that I deserved. That’s what I believe.”