Bellamy Young Says Scandal Cast Is Hoping for a Movie After Finale — and Praying 'Nobody Dies'

Scandal is almost over — but there’s a chance the series finale might not be the last we see of Olivia Pope and her gladiators.

Appearing on Thursday’s episode of Steve Harvey‘s eponymous talk show, Steve, Bellamy Young dished on the long-running ABC drama’s upcoming conclusion.

“Shonda [Rhimes] always said she knew where this story started, and she knew where it was going to end,” the actress explained. “We were hoping she’d change her mind. We had like a ‘back to school’ dinner and we asked her, ‘Is it ending where you always thought it was going to?’ And she said, ‘No, I thought it would end at the inauguration and then the world changed, and I thought I’ve got some more stories to tell with this situation.’ So I feel like we got an extra year, so we’re super lucky that way.”

PEOPLE’s special issue All Seven Seasons of Scandal is available now on Amazon and wherever magazines are sold

And Young, 48, who plays President Mellie Grant on the show, also admitted that the cast is hoping against hope for a Scandal movie.

“All we do is pray that nobody dies,” she said with a laugh. “We’re all just like, ‘Scandal: The Movie, Scandal: The Movie, Scandal: The Movie.’ But, you know, we tried also for Scandal: The Musical, and that didn’t happen. So we’ll see!”

On Wednesday, Young reunited with her costars — including Kerry Washington, Tony Goldwyn, Scott Foley, Katie Lowes, Guillermo Díaz, Joshua Malina, Jeff Perry, Darby Stanchfield, Joe Morton, George Newbern, and Cornelius Smith Jr. — on Ellen DeGeneres‘ show, where the host quizzed them about their darkest secrets to find out which actor is the most scandalous in real life.

DeGeneres, 60, also grilled the cast on the upcoming drama — but because they still haven’t filmed the final episode, none of them have any idea how the show is going to end.

“We know enough to know that if we feel like this episode is leading down a path, the rug is going to get ripped out from under us,” said Washington, 41. “It’s terrifying.”