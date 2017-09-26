Bella Thorne and YouTube Star Tana Mongeau Make Out in a Series of Snaps: ‘Who’s Shook?’

She had tweeted about wanting to date Bella Throne earlier this month. And it looks like YouTube star Tana Mongeau got her wish.

The 19-year-old up and coming rapper shared shots of herself kissing the Famous In Love star on social media Monday, just 20 days after tweeting “i want to date @bellathorne next.”

“Dreams do come true kids,” she captioned the photos on Twitter — which show the former Disney channel actress locking lips (and tongue) with the blonde up and coming rapper, while wearing a red beanie, fishnet top and denim cold-shoulder cropped shirt.

“Mineeee,” Mongeau added on Instagram.

dreams do come true kids pic.twitter.com/pXu2BMiKfK — Tana Mongeau (@tanamongeau) September 24, 2017

Thorne, 19, also shared a shot of their makeout to Twitter — asking her followers, “who is shook?”

Mongeau’s response? “me cause i miss u baby.”

me cause i miss u baby🤤 https://t.co/8guZvVKTFA — Tana Mongeau (@tanamongeau) September 25, 2017

The shots weren’t the only interactions the two have had in recent days.

On Thorne’s Instagram Stories and Snapchat accounts Sunday, she shared video of herself and Mongeau as she grabbed the vlogger’s chest.

Both women were attending the three-day Life is Beautiful music festival in Las Vegas, Mongeau’s hometown.

Though it’s unclear whether the two are actually dating (reps for both stars did not return PEOPLE’s request for comment), Thorne has been open about the fluidity of her sexual orientation — confirming that she is bisexual on Twitter in August 2016.

“I’ve done other stuff with girls, but I want to actually date a girl,” the former Disney star told Harper’s Bazaar in April.

Later that month she admitted to PEOPLE that she hates not being in a relationship.

“I really don’t like being lonely,” Thorne said. “And when I go away and stuff, I only really hang out with the crew members. It’s hard when you’re far away and I really like to cuddle. And I really like one person hitting me up.”

The actress —who dated Gregg Sulkin for over a year before they broke up in 2016 and was since linked to Tyler Posey, Charlie Puth and Scott Disick — admitted that the spotlight definitely affects her dating life.

“You have some people that really just wanna get at you because of what you do,” she says. “Then you have other people that really don’t wanna get at you so hardcore because of what you do as well.”