Bella Thorne Shares Heartbreaking Tribute to Big Love TV Dad Bill Paxton: 'We Love You'

Bella Thorne is remembering her childhood on-screen dad Bill Paxton.

On Monday, 19-year-old took to Instagram to share a loving tribute to the actor who died over the weekend due to complications from surgery. He was 61.

“Oh my goodness… I don’t even know what to say thank you bill for being such a good tv dad to me and spreading love on every set you work on..my thoughts and prayers go out to your family. We love you,” the actress wrote.

A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Feb 26, 2017 at 11:06am PST

She also took to Twitter to share her shock of the late actor’s passing.

Thorne played one of Paxton’s TV daughters, Tancy “Teeny” Henrickson, in the HBO hit series Big Love.

“Noooooo #BillPaxton f— [heart emoji],” she tweeted. “I love you man.”

On Sunday, another one of Paxton’s Big Love costars, Ginnifer Goodwin, mourned the loss of his death while attending the 2017Academy Awards just hours after learning about his death.

“It was hard to come here, it felt wrong to come and celebrate anything,” Goodwin told PEOPLE Deputy Editor JD Heyman on the Oscars red carpet on Sunday. “But [husband] Josh [Dallas] reminded me that Bill loved all things Hollywood history and he would want you to be here.”