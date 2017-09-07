Bella Thorne Cozies Up to Mystery Man at Haunted House

She was linked to Scott Disick earlier this year and recently rumored to be dating Blackbear, but it looks like Bella Thorne has a new man in her life.

On Wednesday night, the actress/singer, wearing a Beetle-juice inspired outfit, arrived at The “It” Experience: Neibolt House Hollywood with a group of friends.

Shortly after, a source tells PEOPLE exclusively that a mystery man showed up to meet with Thorne, 19, and the duo were “touchy-feely and super engaged with one another” while making their way through the haunted house experience, which is inspired by the film It (hitting theaters Friday).

“They posed for pictures in front of the house and he had his hands wrapped around her waist, cradling her back and forth,” the onlooker adds. “They were super attentive towards one another.”

In late July, Thorne was photographed kissing rapper Blackbear’s shoulder while out and about in Los Angeles. The pair were also seen holding hands before his New York City concert and got PDA-y in an Instagram photo Thorne posted.