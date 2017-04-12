Bella Thorne Says She Wants to 'Date a Girl' — and Reveals She Has a Crush on Kristen Stewart

Though Bella Thorne has been open about being bisexual since last year, the actress says she’s never had a girlfriend — something she’d like to change.

“I’ve done other stuff with girls, but I want to actually date a girl,” Thorne told Harper’s Bazaar for a shoot that recreates Marilyn Monroe’s 1961 nearly-nude photo series.

Admitted Thorne, “I can’t tell if a girl is hitting on me or she just wants to be friends. And I don’t want to flirt with a girl if she thinks I’m just being her friend. What if I kiss a girl and she’s like, ‘Oh, I’m just your friend dude, I can’t believe you just crossed that boundary.’ I’m confused on what they want from me.”

The 19-year-old Famous In Love star first confirmed that she is bisexual on Twitter in August 2016, simply responding with a “yes” when asked by a fan.

Now, getting candid, Thorne told Harper’s there’s at least one woman who has caught her eye: Kristen Stewart.

“She’s so hot,” shared the actress. “She seems like the raddest chick, I’d be so down.”

Currently, Thorne said that she’s “single as f—.”

“This is the longest I’ve been super single,” she told the magazine, adding, “There are so many unwritten rules about dating which I don’t like. I’d rather be super faithful and give my all to one person.”

Thorne was linked to Gregg Sulkin for over a year before they broke up in 2016. She was since linked to Tyler Posey and Charlie Puth.

“It’s very lonely,” Thorne admitted of the single life. “I don’t have much family, so if I’m in a relationship with somebody they kind of become my family in that way.”