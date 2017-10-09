Bella Thorne Tongue Wrestles with YouTube Star Tana Mongeau in Birthday PDA Post

Birthday kisses for Bella Throne!

The former Disney Channel star turned 20 on Sunday, and the celebrations kicked off with a major PDA session on Instagram.

YouTube star Tana Mongeau, 19, shared a Boomerang clip of herself and Thorne tongue wrestling over the weekend. She captioned the post, “ur weird i’m weird i like u,” adding a tongue emoji.

Mongeau also shared a couple snaps from the birthday bash, laying and sitting with Thorne on a carpeted floor.

“What do u do after the longest birthday night ever? lay on the floor of the restaurant,” she wrote. “Happy birthday Annabella, I f—ing adore you… see u in like an hour lmao.”

Last month, the up and coming rapper shared shots of herself kissing Thorne on social media, just 20 days after tweeting “i want to date @bellathorne next.”

“Dreams do come true kids,” she captioned the photos on Twitter — which showed the actress locking lips (and tongue) with Mongeau while wearing a red beanie, fishnet top and denim cold-shoulder cropped shirt.

“Mineeee,” she added on Instagram.

Thorne also shared a shot of their makeout to Twitter — asking her followers, “who is shook?”

Mongeau’s response? “me cause i miss u baby.”

The images weren’t the only interactions the two have had recently.

On Thorne’s Instagram Stories and Snapchat accounts, she shared a video of herself and Mongeau as she grabbed the vlogger’s chest while they were attending the three-day Life is Beautiful music festival in Las Vegas — Mongeau’s hometown.

Though it’s unclear whether the two are dating or just friends (reps for both stars did not return PEOPLE’s previous request for comment), Thorne has been open about the fluidity of her sexual orientation — confirming that she is bisexual on Twitter in August 2016.

In a recent interview with StyleCaster, the former Disney Channel star opened up about the struggles she’s faced trying to date women.

“It’s so hard,” she said. “I can’t tell if a girl is trying to be best friends with me or if she wants to get with me or if she just wants social media followers.”

She continued, “I don’t want to make a move, and then you be like, ‘Whoa, girl. Not what I was thinking, I don’t roll that way.’ Then it’s so awkward. So I end up usually dating more guys, because with guys, I know if a guy’s hitting me up. They’re not just texting me to be my bestie. I know they want something, of some sort.”