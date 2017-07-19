Bella Thorne Gives Her Side of Alleged Charlie Puth Cheating Scandal

Bella Thorne is clearing the air.

The actress found herself being accused of cheating by singer Charlie Puth last year soon after she broke up with actor Tyler Posey, but Thorne claimed in an interview on SiriusXM’s The Jenny McCarthy Show on Monday that Puth had the situation all wrong.

“Honestly, Ty and I stopped dating and that was really difficult for me. It was definitely one of the hardest breakups I’ve been through,” Thorne, 19, said on the radio show. “Basically, Ty and I stopped dating and Charlie had been tweeting about me for a while. He was trying to reach out to me.”

“I hung out with him twice. We went to the movies. He was cool,” she continued. “I was like, ‘Wow, you’re really talented. Holy s—. You’re f—ing great, dude.’ And then he invited me to Jingle Ball to watch him perform.”

The pair posed on the concert’s red carpet photo together, and Thorne said she was excited to see him perform.

However, “everything got blown way out of proportion” after the public outing.

A photo of the two appearing to kiss in Miami sparked romance rumors, but Thorne clarified that the image was deceiving.

“We weren’t even kissing in that photo,” the former Disney star explained. “Like, that photo makes it look like we are about to kiss, and we are straight up not about to kiss. So, I was a little butt hurt in that sense, that it got out like that.”

Thorne reached out to Posey to make sure he understood the situation. She said they were fine and even hung out when she returned home.

However, Puth posted a series of tweets implying that Thorne hadn’t broken things off with the Teen Wolf star. The actress said a friend alerted her to the social media call out.

“Charlie saw an old news article, and he didn’t look at the date, and the date is old, and it’s about me and Ty,” she said. “In Charlie’s defense, when he read it, not reading the date, it sounded like it was about me and Ty still being together. He didn’t even text me or talk to me about it.”

Although Puth didn’t name Thorne in his tweets, he specifically apologized to Posey.

“I don’t know Tyler personally, but I know he shouldn’t be treated this way,” he wrote, adding, “She told me she was not with him anymore. This is all news to me.”

Thorne insists the drama could have been avoided if Puth had simply reached out to her so she could set the record straight.

“I felt super bad,” Thorne told McCarthy. “I kept calling him. He wouldn’t answer my calls, and then he just starts texting me.”

Recently, Thorne has been spotted out with a new man: Scott Disick. The two reunited in New York City on Monday evening — just hours after Thorne denied ever being intimate with Disick on McCarthy’s show.

Disick and Thorne first sparked romance rumors in May after they stepped out for a dinner date in Los Angeles and then jetted out to Cannes together, where they were spotted canoodling at a luxury private villa. Though Thorne claimed “legit nothing” was going on between them at the time, the two have continued to spend time together here and there, and a source told PEOPLE last month that Disick was “still hanging out with Bella, but hooking up with other girls as well.”

“He and Bella have an understanding,” said the source. “They’re just hanging out, hooking up and having fun. Bella loves to party and is soaking it up.”

Most recently, Disick was spotted vacationing with his ex Kardashian, 38, and their three children last week in Nantucket, one of their favorite family vacation spots.