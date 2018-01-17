Bella Hadid Used to 'Start Crying and Shaking' Before Interviews: 'It Was Really Nerve-Racking'

Bella Hadid is sharing some of her supermodel secrets.

On this week’s episode of Lifetime’s new series, Making a Model with Yolanda Hadid, the former Real Housewives star‘s daughter makes a special appearance — and PEOPLE has an exclusive sneak peek at the scene.

In the clip, Bella, 21, sits down with the show’s six aspiring models to find out how the competition has been going. When one of the contestants, Makenzie, reveals she struggles with social anxiety disorder, Bella opens up about her own experience with anxiety.

“Believe me, I get it and I understand it,” she admits. “I was totally there. My sister [Gigi Hadid] is very bubbly and very out there, and I was always very reserved. I would literally start crying and shaking if I had to do interviews at red carpet events. It was really nerve-racking and it’s scary, and it’s not only you.”

“It gets a lot better once you have to talk to people every day,” she adds. “Then you’re like, ‘Okay, I guess it’s my job, I have to do it!’ ”

Bella’s words are a source of comfort for Makenzie, who says the model feels like “a friend.”

“When Bella was telling us that she suffers from anxiety, I immediately felt a connection to her,” she says. “It just brought more hope. If she can do it, I hopefully can do it, too.”

On the new eight-episode series, Yolanda Hadid uses her own modeling background and expertise to put a group of young aspiring models and their moms through an intensive eight-week bootcamp to see who has what it takes to win a management contract with Hadid herself — and the potential to sign with IMG Models in New York.

Making a Model with Yolanda Hadid airs Thursdays (10 p.m. ET) on Lifetime.