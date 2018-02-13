Bekah M. Explains Why Mom Reported Her 'Missing' — and Admits She Wanted Peter as The Bachelor

Bekah Martinez may no longer be competing for Arie Luyendyk Jr.‘s heart on The Bachelor, but will not be easily forgotten by the show’s fans – and she has her mom to thank for that.

Following Monday’s episode, Martinez appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! for her first TV appearance post-Bachelor. “I’m hanging in there. It was shocking for me as well, I’m picking up the pieces as I go along,” the 22-year-old nanny from Los Angeles told host Jimmy Kimmel.

“For one thing, I have been a fan of the show for years… I’ve been telling my family and friends like, ‘Yeah I’m going on The Bachelor one day,’ ” she said when asked why she signed up for the ABC dating competition series instead of conventional dating apps.

“Well, I was hoping it would be Peter [Krause] and it ended it up being Arie,” Martinez admitted about the possibilities of dating the fan favorite who made it to the final two on Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay‘s season.

Bekah Martinez and Arie Luyendyk Jr. Paul Hebert/ABC

While she had been a memorable contestant this season due to her young age, outside the Bachelor house, she made headlines recently after being removed from a missing persons list in California.

During her late-night appearance, Martinez set the record straight about the whole missing persons debacle from earlier this month.

“First of all, a lot of people thought I lied to my mother saying that I was on a farm when I was actually on The Bachelor but no I had already been eliminated from the show,” she told Kimmel.

“I just decided to go to the mountains with my friends for a couple weeks and I was there for six or seven days without phone service which I thought I was going to have phone service and I told my mother that I would,” Martinez recalled.

“I just had this weird feeling like on the sixth or seventh day, I need to go home now. So I got in my car, drove to where I had service, called my parents and then come to find out only 12 hours before my mother had called the Humboldt Sheriff’s Department saying that I was missing,” she added.

Bekah Martinez California Attorney General's Office; Craig Sjodin/ABC

According to her mother’s account, Martinez was allegedly planning on working at a marijuana farm in the area. Martinez’s mother told deputies she contacted Martinez via a friend’s cell phone on Nov. 12 at around 11 a.m. and told her she wanted her to come home.

Martinez allegedly refused and said she would see her mother in seven to eight days. At the time, Martinez told her mother that she was near Eureka, an area about 45 minutes north or south of any marijuana farm.

The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office attempted to contact Martinez and others associated with her, receiving no response. The deputy followed procedure, following up on all leads and forwarding the case to the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division. RELATED: ‘Low Key Very Upset’:Bachelor Nation Is Torn After Arie Luyendyk Jr. Sends Bekah M. Home “To set the record straight I’m not a weed farmer. I’m still a nanny in L.A.,” Bekah clarified to Kimmel on Monday.

Martinez previously addressed the bizarre news of her being “missing” on Feb. 2, tweeting: “MOM. how many times do I have to tell you I don’t get cell service on The Bachelor??”

The Bachelor airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. (ET).