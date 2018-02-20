The Bachelor's Bekah Martinez Reveals She Met with Arie Luyendyk Jr. After She Was Sent Home

Arie Luyendyk Jr. may have blindsided Bekah Martinez when he sent her home on The Bachelor, but she got the final word.

Last week, audiences watched Luyendyk Jr. say goodbye to Martinez and keep Tia Booth during a two-on-one date in Italy. Although the split came as a surprise to the 22-year-old nanny, she had time to process Luyendyk Jr.’s decision — and confront him about it.

“I just got the opportunity to talk with him a week later at his hotel here in L.A. and it was filmed and everything but it didn’t make the cut,” Martinez told Entertainment Tonight about meeting with the Bachelor to discuss their relationship.

“We were just able to talk for 30 or 45 minutes and just kind of hash out our relationship and what happened,” she shared about the meetup.

During their filmed conversation, Martinez — who made headlines earlier this month when her name popped up on a missing persons report — said she “was kind of able to call him out and say, ‘I don’t think you gave me a fair shot. … I felt like you were looking for a way out ever since you found out how old I was because you were afraid of how strong your feelings were for me.’ ”

“I was able to express that, and he responded saying, ‘Yeah I think you’re right. I don’t think I was fair and I shouldn’t have handled it that way,” said Martinez, who shares a 14-year age gap with 36-year-old Luyendyk Jr.

While it’s unknown if Bachelor Nation will ever get to watch the filmed conversation that took place, Martinez said they both found peace during their meetup.

“I think we were both able to get the closure that we needed from that,” she said.

Martinez’s age was one of the most talked about topics from the current season of the ABC reality series — and a point of contention throughout filming.

“I’ve never gotten so much judgment in my life about how old I am,” she told PEOPLE.

Martinez said she was deeply hurt by both the contestants’ — and Luyendyk Jr.’s — constant preoccupation with her age.

Bekah and Arie Paul Hebert/ABC

“When I left, the oldest person there was still nine years younger than Arie,” she says. “I think he was afraid of his feelings for me. I think he was looking for an out the whole time, and my age was the perfect thing. Had I been 27 or 28, he would have interpreted my energy and my attitude as part of my personality — whereas since he knew I was 22, he interpreted it as signs of immaturity. So it was frustrating.”

But looking back now, Martinez said she believes things with the race-car-driver-turned-realtor wouldn’t have worked out anyway.

Bekah ABC

“I do wonder if our lives weren’t super compatible outside of this experience,” said Martinez. “It’s funny. The things he wants that he attributes to being 36 — like, ‘I just want to go to bed at 7 p.m. and start popping out kids,’ I don’t know if I’ll have that attitude when I’m 36. I don’t think our ideas of marriage and a family life were really the same. And also, I didn’t want to move to Scottsdale!”

The Bachelor airs Mondays, and the two-hour Women Tell All special airs this Sunday, both at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.