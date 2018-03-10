Bekah M. Felt 'Deceived' by Arie Luyendyk Jr. and How He Dumped Becca: 'It Was a Game to Him'

Bekah Martinez doesn’t think Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s heart was in the right place when he chose to break off his engagement to Becca Kufrin on camera, just weeks after proposing, in order to pursue a relationship with Lauren Burnham, to whom he is now engaged.

In a new interview for New York Magazine’s Vulture alongside fellow Bachelor contestant Kendall Long, the outspoken 22-year-old — who was the youngest contestant competing for Luyendyk Jr.’s final rose and was eliminated ahead of the hometown dates — revealed that while she was initially willing to give her ex the benefit of a doubt, that all changed once she saw the un-edited footage of how he chose to handle the breakup with Kufrin.

During the emotional moment, Kufrin asked Luyendyk Jr. to leave her alone multiple times, but instead the 36-year-old would follow her from room to room until she would give in and sit back down on the couch to hash things out with him.

“I know those types of men who stand there after a break-up and are like, Wait baby, but are you okay? Give me assurance this is fine! Make me feel better about myself! … That’s what Arie was doing. It was a game to him,” Martinez told Vulture.

Paul Hebert/ABC

RELATED: Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. Explains Why He Proposed to Becca When He Was in Love with Lauren

Martinez also took issue with the fact that Luyendyk Jr. chose to wait so long to break things off with Kufrin.

“When he reached out to Lauren on New Year’s, obviously at that point he was interested in getting back with her. There’s no other reason to reach out to someone,” she told Vulture, adding, “If you want to be with somebody else and you’re willing to reach out and ask them to be with you, you have to break up with your partner first.”

ABC

And Luyendyk Jr. is the first to admit he feels guilty for proposing to Kufrin while he still had feelings for Burnham.

“The simple fact is I made a huge mistake,” Luyendyk Jr. told PEOPLE exclusively in this week’s issue. “I made what I thought was a good choice, but my heart wasn’t in it.”

Explaining his decision, he added that he felt an “immense amount of pressure.”

“There is a set schedule, and The Bachelor ends on this day, and this is the day to propose. I felt like I needed more time. I wasn’t 100 percent sure,” he continued.

RELAED: Chris Harrison Says If Arie’s ‘Going to Go Through This Level of Pain, It Had Better Be Worth It’

Luyendyk Jr. also has an explanation for why he decided to let ABC film the couple’s breakup.

“Honestly, I wanted her [to have] the opportunity to be the potential Bachelorette,” Luyendyk Jr. told Michael Strahan on Good Morning America following the announcement that Kufrin would in fact be starring in the next season of the ABC franchise.

He added: “I think for me, I really wanted everyone to know that this was on me, this was my fault. I felt like filming that would let people know that. That, if there were any questions on the breakup, those would be squashed if they saw the breakup. … I hope I gave her a little bit of closure.”

But there’s at least one person who doesn’t buy that rationale: Martinez.

“He doesn’t analyze future situations deeply enough to have that thought when he was going into breaking up with her,” she told Vulture. “I highly doubt he was like, Oh, if I do this on camera America will sympathize with her and she’ll be the next Bachelorette!”

.@BachelorABC's @ariejr on Becca being the new @BacheloretteABC: “I’m very happy for her. I’m happy that she’s going to be able to find her true love." https://t.co/uKKsX2SQlb pic.twitter.com/blBrKB8yIP — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 7, 2018

After Kufrin’s casting was confirmed, Luyendyk Jr. said that even though things didn’t work out between them, he was excited about her getting a second shot at having a happy ending.

“I’m very happy for her,” Luyendyk Jr. remarked on Good Morning America. “I’m happy that she’s going to be able to find her true love through the show.”

Jana Cruder

“This ending obviously wasn’t perfect. I know it’s difficult for a lot of people to swallow,” he told Strahan. “Becca is going to be the new Bachelorette and I’m very happy for her in that. There’s a happy ending to this story.”

Martinez hasn’t shied away from calling our Luyendyk Jr. after Tuesday’s finale — she shared screenshot of DMs he sent her on Twitter when he was with Burnham with an upside down smiley face emoji and called him a “f—ing tool.” Luyendyk Jr., for his part, said Martinez’s tweet was “a sign of her immaturity.”