The Bachelor Star Becca Tilley Solicits Dates for Her 'Sweet' and 'Single' Brother on Instagram

What are sisters for, if they can’t get you a date on Instagram?

The Bachelor‘s Becca Tilley took her hard-earned experience in matchmaking to find her brother, Chris, a date while sharing a sweet photo of themselves on Instagram for his 25th birthday Wednesday.

“Happy 25 to the sweetest brother in the world! Love you so much, @chrisvtilley1! ❤️ He is single, so please send DM if interested,” Tilley cheekily wrote in the caption.

Chris’ other siblings also sent their well wishes on Instagram, with a few poking fun at his “old” age.

“I turned 25 today. Half way to 50, but you know we keep it 💯💯💯,” he wrote on Instagram.

His sister, Caroline, shared the same photo, writing, “happy 25th to the rascal in plaid! glad we got to celebrate a quarter of a century with you grandpa ❤️.”

RELATED VIDEO: Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay on Why She Chose Bryan Abasolo

Tilley courted Bachelor alums Ben Higgins and Chris Soules. on their seasons of the ABC reality show and previously dated fellow Bachelor Nation star Robert Graham, but the two split in May after a few months of dating.