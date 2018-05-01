Becca Kufrin Rips Heart-Shaped Photo of Ex Arie Luyendyk Jr. in New Bachelorette Promo

Becca Kufrin‘s Bachelorette journey is less than a month away.

On Monday, ABC unveiled the latest promo for the new season of the reality series during the premiere of Dancing with the Stars: Athletes. The clip opens with a scene of Arie Luyendyk Jr. proposing to Kufrin on The Bachelor — but that quickly transitions into Kufrin ripping up a still photo of her ex pasted onto a red heart-shaped poster.

Kufrin, 28, then dances around to Kesha‘s “Woman” before delivering her catchphrase, “Let’s do the damn thing.”

Becca knows what she wants and we’re HERE FOR IT. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/ewbGCEH4lF — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) May 1, 2018

Kufrin’s season has been in production for a over a month, with photos surfacing of the cast filming everywhere from Los Angeles to the Bahamas.

Though the identities of the contestants are usually kept under wraps until the official bios are released a few weeks before the premiere, Kufrin met five of her suitors on the live After the Final Rose conclusion to Luyendyk Jr.’s season on March 6. The Minnesota-based publicist also appeared on Ellen DeGeneres‘ talk show, where she revealed that while she doesn’t have a physical type, she still has an idea of what kind of guy she wants.

“Personality-wise, I want someone that’s honest and loyal — obviously,” she said, referencing what unfolded with Luyendyk Jr., 36, and joking that it felt like “a soap opera.” (The race car driver infamously dumped Kufrin, his finalist and fiancée, on national television to pursue his runner-up, Lauren Burnham — to whom he’s now engaged.)

Gearing up to lead her own season of the ABC reality show, Kufrin told DeGeneres that she feels “good” — and has put the past behind her.

“I went through the entire grieving process: I was mad, I was sad, I was confused,” she said. “But now, I watched the entire season back and saw his relationships unfolding with everyone else. Seeing that kind of helped move on to realize he just found a better fit with Lauren.”

Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette premieres May 28 on ABC.