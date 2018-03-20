Real Men Wear ... Neon? Becca Kufrin's Bachelorette Contestants Spotted on Group Date in L.A.

The new season of The Bachelorette is officially in production — and the competition for Becca Kufrin‘s rose looks fierce.

On Sunday, Kufrin and a few of her contestants were spotted filming a group date in Los Angeles. The men showed up wearing bright pink and green neon outfits at what JustJared reported was an indoor trampoline park.

The Bachelorette group date Splash News

Though the identities of the cast members are usually kept under wraps until the official bios are released a few weeks before the premiere, Kufrin, 27, met five of her suitors on the live After the Final Rose conclusion to Arie Luyendyk Jr.‘s season of The Bachelor earlier this month. The Minnesota-based publicist also appeared on Ellen DeGeneres‘ talk show, where she revealed that while she doesn’t have a physical type, she still has an idea of what kind of guy she wants.

“Personality-wise, I want someone that’s honest and loyal — obviously,” she said, referencing what unfolded with Luyendyk Jr. and joking that it felt like “a soap opera.” (The race car driver infamously dumped Kufrin, his finalist and fiancée, on national television to pursue his runner-up, Lauren Burnham — to whom he’s now engaged.)

Gearing up to lead her own season of the ABC reality show, Kufrin told DeGeneres, 61, that she feels “good” — and has put the past behind her.

“I went through the entire grieving process: I was mad, I was sad, I was confused,” she said. “But now, I watched the entire season back and saw his relationships unfolding with everyone else. Seeing that kind of helped move on to realize he just found a better fit with Lauren.”

Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette premieres May 28 on ABC.