Becca Kufrin Stuns on First Night Filming The Bachelorette — See All the Behind-the-Scenes Photos

In her own words, Becca Kufrin is ready to do the damn thing.

On Thursday, the Minnesota native officially took the reigns as the next Bachelorette. Per tradition, we got a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the evening courtesy of franchise creator Mike Fleiss and host Chris Harrison, who shared photos of Kufrin’s first night filming in the mansion.

“The stunning @bkoof is ready for night one,” Harrison, 46, captioned a photo of himself alongside Kufrin, 28, who wore a cream-colored, sparkly gown.

Sun is setting. Almost time for #TheBachelorette to arrive!!! pic.twitter.com/t3h057mQyb — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) March 16, 2018

Fleiss shared several candids from the evening, including a shot of a control room — and a living room full of Kufrin’s contestants, one of whom apparently showed up in a chicken suit.

Appearing on Ellen DeGeneres‘ talk show Thursday, Kufrin said while she may not have a physical type, she still has an idea of what kind of guy she wants.

“Personality-wise, I want someone that’s honest and loyal — obviously,” she said, referencing what just unfolded on The Bachelor with Arie Luyendyk Jr., joking that it felt like “a soap opera.” (The race car driver infamously dumped Kufrin, his finalist and fiancée, on national television to pursue his runner-up, Lauren Burnham — to whom he’s now engaged.)

Gearing up to lead her own season of the ABC reality show, Kufrin told DeGeneres, 61, that she feels “good” — and has put the past behind her.

“I went through the entire grieving process: I was mad, I was sad, I was confused,” she said. “But now, I watched the entire season back and saw his relationships unfolding with everyone else. Seeing that kind of helped move on to realize he just found a better fit with Lauren.”

Kufrin also revealed she hasn’t heard from Luyendyk Jr., 36, since they filmed the live After the Final Rose special on March 6, and doesn’t expect to ever again.

“I don’t think so,” she said. “Just out of respect for Lauren and that relationship, I don’t think he will [reach out]. Which I understand.”

Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette premieres May 28 on ABC.