Becca Kufrin Wants Michael Strahan on Her Season of The Bachelorette: 'I Love the Gap Tooth'

Becca Kufrin‘s Bachelorette contestants officially move into the mansion this week — but she already knows exactly who she wants to come out of that limo.

Appearing on Ellen DeGeneres‘ talk show Thursday, the Minnesota native revealed her number one celebrity crush: Michael Strahan.

“I love the gap tooth!” she gushed. “Just everything about him. Bring him in the limo. Game over — it’d be a really short season.”

Michael Strahan John Lamparski/Wireimage

But dream casting aside, Kufrin, 28, said while she may not have a physical type — “I’m all over the board” — she still has an idea of what kind of guy she wants.

“Personality-wise, I want someone that’s honest and loyal — obviously,” she said, referencing what just unfolded on The Bachelor with Arie Luyendyk Jr., joking that it felt like “a soap opera.” (The race car driver infamously dumped Kufrin, his finalist and fiancée, on national television to pursue his runner-up, Lauren Burnham — who he’s now engaged to.)

Gearing up to lead her own season of the ABC reality show, Kufrin told DeGeneres, 61, that she feels “good” — and has put the past behind her.

“I went through the entire grieving process: I was mad, I was sad, I was confused,” she said. “But now, I watched the entire season back and saw his relationships unfolding with everyone else. Seeing that kind of helped move on to realize he just found a better fit with Lauren.”

Becca Kufrin Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Kufrin also revealed she hasn’t heard from Luyendyk Jr., 36, since they filmed the live After the Final Rose special on March 6, and doesn’t expect to ever again.

“I don’t think so,” she said. “Just out of respect for Lauren and that relationship, I don’t think he will [reach out]. Which I understand.”

Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette premieres Monday, May 28 on ABC.