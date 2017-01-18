Get ready for a live game of cat and mouse!

In an exclusive clip for the upcoming CBS series Hunted, engaged couple Matt and Christina prepare to go on the run of their lives (as “fugitives”) in hopes of successfully escaping the law and retrieving a $250,000 prize.

The series follows nine teams of two in an intense, real-life manhunt as they attempt to disappear as highly-skilled investigators use their tracking skills and tactics to pursue and catch them.

The “Hunters” — which is made up of a team in the field and in the Command Center — gain access to the “fugitives’ ” personal cell phones, social media accounts, homes, and more in order to put together vital clues to identify potential hiding places that can ultimately lead to their capture.

“Our plan is to get out of Charleston, South Carolina and head to Atlanta, Georgia where my parents live,” Matt, who’s 6′ 8,” says in the clip.

“We’ve never had a trial or tribulation this big,” says Christina, who held the crown of Miss South Carolina USA 2014.

She adds: “I don’t really know what to expect and that’s so intimidating. I’ll always be thinking that the person that passes by is the person that’s coming to get us. I’m so anxious.”

Each team that successfully evades being caught for up to 28 days will win a $250,000 grand prize.

Hunted premieres Sunday at 10 p.m. ET (after the AFC Championship game) and will regularly air Wednesdays (8 p.m. ET) on CBS.