TV
Be Still Our Hearts: 9 Former TV Casts Who Are Tighter Than Ever
They just can’t seem to quit each other
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Updated
More
Courtney Robertson Is 'Protective' of Next Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr.: 'We Have a History'
1 of 9
SAVED BY THE BELL
Not only has Tiffani Thiessen enlisted her Saved by the Bell costar Mark-Paul Gosselaar to guest star on her Cooking Channel show Dinner at Tiffani's, but the pair also organizes play dates for their children. “We see Mark-Paul Gosselaar a lot,” Thiessen told PEOPLE. “His kids are just younger than my kids, but then he has older kids from his first marriage, so our kids are kind of in between. I keep in touch with a lot of them. It’s really neat.”
2 of 9
THE FRESH PRINCE OF BEL-AIR
In a move that undoubtedly prompted fans to squeal with glee, Alfonso Ribeiro posted a sweet group pic of his The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air family on Instagram. "Always amazing to spend an afternoon with my Fresh Prince family," Ribeiro captioned the 'gram, which also featured costars Will Smith, Karyn Parsons, Tatyana Ali, Daphne Maxwell Reid and Joseph Marcell. Noticeably missing from the reunion was actor James Avery, who played Uncle Phil. "Wishing that James Avery was still with us to make this complete," Ribeiro concluded his post.
3 of 9
PARKS & RECREATION
"I love everyone I worked with on that show," Chris Pratt told PEOPLE while promoting Passengers. "We still talk, like, almost every day." Pratt's Parks & Recreation costar and love interest on the show, Aubrey Plaza, chimed in in a separate interview about the possibility of a reunion special: "It'll be rated R and we'll do a lot of the things we couldn't do on network television." We can get behind that.
4 of 9
GLEE
It's a Glee-union! Lea Michele took to Instagram to share a photo alongside former Glee cast and crew members Kevin McHale, Jane Lynch, Meg Doyle, Michael Hitchcock, Jenna Ushkowitz, Matt Hodgson and Dante Russo at Becca Tobin and Zach Martin's snowy winter wedding in December 2016.
5 of 9
FRIENDS
They're still there for each other, after all these years. Since the hit show's 2004 finale, the cast of Friends have remained close — whether that means catching up at award shows or guest starring on each other's shows. Of the six cast members, Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston are undoubtedly the closest: Aniston serves as Cox's daughter Coco's godmother, while Cox acted as Aniston's maid of honor at her 2015 wedding.
6 of 9
DAWSON'S CREEK
Proof Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps have an unbreakable bond: The Manchester By the Sea actress isn't afraid to proclaim her adoration for her former Dawson's Creek costar. "I'm so in love with her," she said during a screening of her film. "She's proof that the love of your life does not have to be a man! That's the love of my life right there."
7 of 9
THAT '70S SHOW
The cast that sings together, sticks together, right? Six actors from That '70s Show's cast — including Laura Prepon, Topher Grace, Danny Masterson, Wilmer Valderrama, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis — got together for a singing sesh. "Every once in a while friends gather for a 6 part harmony of a BigStar song," Masterson captioned the photo.
8 of 9
VICTORIOUS
A handful of the show's crew reunited to celebrate Victorious star Ariana Grande's 23rd birthday on June 26. The Instagram pic included Daniella Monet, Grande, Leon Thomas III, Avan Jogia, and Matt Bennett as they huddle together and pose for the camera. But the cast doesn't just catch up on birthdays. Bennett also revealed the group regularly calls each other. "It's funny, the other day I called Ariana because I realized I hadn't talked to her in a while and she goes 'Mattyyy' and then I go 'Hey Ariana' and she goes 'What's up? I'm in Scotland' and I'm like 'I don't want those roaming charges' — click!" Bennett joked, adding that the rest of the cast still keeps in touch. "But yeah, we talk often."
9 of 9
7TH HEAVEN
The 7th Heaven sisters have remained close since wrapping their show in 2007. "I have been truly blessed with these two beautiful women who really are like sisters they me!" Beverley Mitchell wrote on her blog along with a cute snap of her former castmates, Mackenzie Rosman and Jessica Biel. "They challenge me, they inspire me, and they make me a better person! Though we don't see each other as often as we would like, it is always like we have never been apart and I couldn't be more thankful!!! I love these two beyond words and have to say that after a few hours together today my heart is full!"
See Also
More
Courtney Robertson Is 'Protective' of Next Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr.: 'We Have a History'
More
Courtney Robertson Is 'Protective' of Next Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr.: 'We Have a History'
First Look: See Kellie Pickler on the Set of Her New Talk Show, Pickler & Ben
Finn Wolfhard Says New Stranger Things Character Is a 'Skater Punk Girl' Who Multiple Guys Fall for
New Bachelor Arie Luyendyke Jr.'s Ex Suggests He May Have Trouble Picking Just One Girl in Shady Tweet
Courtney Robertson Detailed Relationship with New Bachelor Arie Luyendyk in Book: 'Best Sex I’ve Ever Had'