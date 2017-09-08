7TH HEAVEN

The 7th Heaven sisters have remained close since wrapping their show in 2007. "I have been truly blessed with these two beautiful women who really are like sisters they me!" Beverley Mitchell wrote on her blog along with a cute snap of her former castmates, Mackenzie Rosman and Jessica Biel. "They challenge me, they inspire me, and they make me a better person! Though we don't see each other as often as we would like, it is always like we have never been apart and I couldn't be more thankful!!! I love these two beyond words and have to say that after a few hours together today my heart is full!"