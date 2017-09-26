Barbara Corcoran, the First Contest Eliminated on DWTS Season 25, Opens Up About Growing Up With Dyslexia: 'I Don't Want Anybody to Laugh'

Barbara Corcoran is used to calling the shots as an investor on Shark Tank. But as a competitor on season 25 of Dancing With the Stars, she’s letting partner Keo Motsepe take the lead and putting her fate in the hands of America and the show’s three judges.

On the Sept. 18 season premiere, the businesswoman, 68, along with her 27-year-old pro salsa danced to Ludacris’ “Money Maker.” They earned a 14 out of 30, putting them in last place for week 1.

“I’m back at the bottom of class in second grade being the dunce,” Corcoran said on Monday night’s Dancing With the Stars of being at the back of the pack. “I’ve been dyslexic my whole life. It definitely affects you. There’s always the stupid kid that made fun of [me]. I don’t want anybody to laugh.”

Before foxtrotting to “Whatever Lola Wants,” the realty mogul was at least able to look on the bright side of being on the bottom — and invigorate herself to do better.

“The truth is it’s actually a good place for me to come from,” Corcoran confessed to Motsepe during rehearsal. “Everything good came because I knew how to bounce back up. Everything I’ve ever done in life has been to prove that I’m not stupid.”

RELATED VIDEO: DWTS Season 25: Barbara Meets Keo

The judges complimented Corcoran’s ability to relax during her second number, ultimately earning the pair a score of 17 out of 30.

“There’s something about a love affair that makes you relax,” she quipped.

Unfortunately, love and her newfound confidence weren’t enough to carry Corcoran to her third performance. Team Sharkeo learned Monday that they’d be the first season 25 duo to go home, landing in the bottom alongside former NFL player Terrell Owens and dancer Cheryl Burke, who performed a steamy foxtrot to Zayn Malik‘s “Pillowtalk.”

“How am I going to live without him?” Corcoran said of Motsepe after getting eliminated. “It was such an honor and probably the most exciting thing I’ve ever done in my whole life.”

She reiterated that sentiment while talking to reporters after the show, jokingly adding, “I should stick to real estate!”

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.