Jackass Star Bam Margera Checks into Rehab After Getting Arrested for DUI

Days after getting arrested and charged with allegedly driving under the influence, Bam Margera has checked into alcohol rehab.

On Thursday, the 38-year-old pro skateboarder and former star of Jackass — who has been open about his struggle with alcoholism — shared a photo on social media announcing the news and thanking his friend for checking him into the rehab facility.

“Thanks to @johnnyschillereff of element skateboards for checking me into alcohol rehab today. No phones here, see y’all soon,” he wrote.

Margera was arrested by California Highway Patrol officers around 8 a.m. on Sunday in Los Angeles, Officer Juan Galvan — a public information officer with the CHP’s Southern Division — previously confirmed to PEOPLE.

According to Galvan, CHP officers were in the area for unrelated business when they observed Margera on his cell phone, which prompted an interaction. At that point, “they noticed signs of possible intoxication and conducted standard field sobriety tests,” Galvan said. “He was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.”

Margera’s bail was set at $15,000, and he was released a little after 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

On Tuesday, Margera’s mother April told Page Six that her son was heading to rehab in Los Angeles.

“He feels a lot better,” she said. “He had a bad night. He’s embarrassed by it. He’s mad at himself for being stupid. Now he just wants to pick up the pieces and move forward for himself and for his family.”

The incident marks Margera’s first DUI arrest. Last September, Margera — who welcomed his first child, son Phoenix Wolf Margera, with wife Nicole Boyd in December — opened up to PEOPLE about learning to skateboard again after years of alcohol abuse, crediting the sport with helping him get his life back on track after hitting rock bottom.

“I took a five-year hiatus from skating because I had bone spurs, so instead I was making money by doing nightclub appearances, which basically was shooting photos and taking shots with the locals,” he said. “So I was s—bag wasted every night, and eventually was like, ‘This has to stop.’ Once I woke up in my own puke and p–, I knew I had to cut it off.”

“I just reached a point where drinking got really old,” he added. “I just looked at the big picture, like, ‘What am I doing? I’m not doing anything, just sitting in a bar in Westchester cracking jokes with the locals.’ So I stopped.”

Margera’s Jackass costar Ryan Dunn died in 2011 while driving under the influence of alcohol.