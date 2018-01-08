Jackass Star Bam Margera Arrested on DUI Charges, Released on $15,000 Bail

Bam Margera was arrested on Sunday and charged for allegedly driving under the influence, PEOPLE confirms.

The 38-year-old pro skateboarder and former star of Jackass — who has been open about his struggle with alcoholism — was arrested by California Highway Patrol officers around 8 a.m. on Sunday in Los Angeles, Officer Juan Galvan, a public information officer with the CHP’s Southern Division, tells PEOPLE.

According to Galvan, CHP officers were in the area for unrelated business when they observed Margera on his cell phone, which prompted an interaction. At that point, “they noticed signs of possible intoxication and conducted standard field sobriety tests,” Galvan said. “He was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.”

Margera’s bail was set at $15,000, and he was released a little after 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The incident marks Margera’s first DUI arrest. Last September, Margera — who welcomed his first child, son Phoenix Wolf Margera, with wife Nicole Boyd a little over two weeks ago — opened up to PEOPLE about learning to skateboard again after years of alcohol abuse, crediting the sport with helping him get his life back on track after hitting rock bottom.

“I took a five-year hiatus from skating because I had bone spurs, so instead I was making money by doing nightclub appearances, which basically was shooting photos and taking shots with the locals,” he said. “So I was s—bag wasted every night, and eventually was like, ‘This has to stop.’ Once I woke up in my own puke and p–, I knew I had to cut it off.”

“I just reached a point where drinking got really old,” he added. “I just looked at the big picture, like, ‘What am I doing? I’m not doing anything, just sitting in a bar in Westchester cracking jokes with he locals.’ So I stopped.”

Margera’s Jackass costar Ryan Dunn died in 2011 while drunk driving.

TMZ was the first to report the news of Margera’s arrest.