Bachelor Winter Games' Clare Crawley and fiancé Benoit Beausejour-Savard Split

The Bachelor Winter Games‘ Clare Crawley and fiancé Benoit Beauséjour-Savard have decided to end their relationship.

Crawley, 36, and Beauséjour-Savard announced the news on Instagram Thursday night with a joint statement and a photo of their feet.

“We understand A lot of you have been asking about our relationship since the show, and we wanted to thank you all for the love and respect as we navigated it in real life off camera,” they captioned the image.

“We do understand however, having a public engagement on TV kind of changes that. It’s with a heavy heart that we have mutually decided to end our relationship,” Crawley revealed. “We think the world of eachother, and we were both hoping we could make this work.”

They continued, “I’m sorry that this may not be what you want to hear, but it’s our truth. Just know there are no negative feelings here, we are simply two people who believed in love, and were open enough to give it a chance.”

Despite their split, they said they continue to “care for each other very deeply (That is why no hate or disrespectful comments will be tolerated about the other.) Please respect our privacy as well, as with the end of any relationship, it is never easy. Thank you for your understanding and love while we have shared our vulnerability with the world. ❤Clare & Benoît.”

The two became engaged during The Bachelor Winter Games: World Tells All special which aired in February. Since then, neither of them has shared photos of the other on their social media accounts.

Their engagement came as a surprise to viewers, as despite seeing the pair connect during their time on the spinoff show, their relationship did not get off to a good start. At the time, Beauséjour-Savard was open about his intense feelings for Crawley, but she ended up telling him that she didn’t feel the same way and wanted to get to know German contestant Christian Rauch better.

The devastated French-Canadian left the show because of this.

Benoit Beausejour-Savard proposed to Clare Crawley during The Bachelor Winter Games: World Tells All Paul Hebert/ABC

Benoit Beausejour-Savard proposed to Clare Crawley during The Bachelor Winter Games: World Tells All

Thing changed when the two reconnected over a simple text in which he asked Crawley if she was doing okay after leaving the show.

“At that point, I was just thinking, ‘She’s ending up with Christian,’” Beauséjour-Savard told PEOPLE in February. “The sentence that kept running through my mind was, ‘It’s not the end of the two of us.’ But I knew at that moment that she may have [fallen] for him. It didn’t happen, so she just called me and from there, it went better and better, and we spent hours and hours each and every day talking to each other.”

Beauséjour-Savard proposed to her with a Neil Lane custom ring. Crawly told PEOPLE the surprise proposal was “overwhelming, it’s crazy.”

“Going on these Bachelor shows is a huge risk and you don’t know the outcome. It’s scary, but it’s a risk that you have to take to get the good in the end,” she said.

“I didn’t expect this,” Beauséjour-Savard added. “I was heartbroken on The Bachelorette: Canada but going back on this show I had an open mind. I was realistic that there might not be someone for me. But like you’ve seen on TV, I had the biggest crush ever on her. [But then] it wasn’t a crush, it was developing into something really deep and strong.”