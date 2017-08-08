SPOILER WARNING: If you haven’t seen Monday’s season finale of The Bachelorette, heads up that the outcome will be revealed in this article.

Rachel Lindsay has finally chosen “The One!”

On Monday’s finale of The Bachelorette, Lindsay couldn’t help but scream “Yes!” when Bryan Abasolo asked for her hand in marriage.

“It was like an out-of-body experience to hear the words that he was saying to me,” Lindsay, 32, tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “I blanked out on what I was saying — I meant it and it was from the heart, but it was just so surreal that it was happening. I mean we’re in Spain, we’re on top of this castle. I’m standing in front of the man of my dreams, and now he’s about to get down on one knee. And so the moment he did it, it was like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is happening!’ I couldn’t do anything but scream. Like that’s all I could do, I was so happy.”

After an emotional goodbye with runner-up Peter Kraus the night before the final rose ceremony, Lindsay says her heart was always with Abasolo.

“The night before, it was hard, and I knew I didn’t want to have two guys standing at the end, knowing I was only going to say yes to one,” Lindsay says. “That was really, really important to me. But the day of the proposal, I really wanted all my focus to be about Bryan.”

Abasolo, a 37-year-old Miami-based chiropractor, made a strong impression on Lindsay from night one when he introduced himself in Spanish and planted a steamy kiss on her during arrival’s night — which eventually earned him the First Impression Rose.

“He is such a catch,” Lindsay previously said. “He is such an amazing person — and that’s the part that scares me. I don’t understand why he’s still single. This is why I think Bryan is too good to be true.”

That said, Lindsay had previously opened up to PEOPLE about her family’s hesitation towards Abasolo.

“Some of things my family felt about Bryan, I understood because that’s how I felt at first,” she said. “I didn’t give Bryan the easy road out. Yeah, people see us kiss and stuff, but you constantly hear me question him being charming, whether or not he’s genuine.”

“I questioned him a lot, so I understood why they did that at first,” she added. “But at the same time, you see my frustration because I felt like they weren’t as open-minded as they were with the other two men. I got defensive. There are some things you didn’t see play out.”

Though Abasolo was questioned for his charm, he says it came from a good place.

“Honestly, I was just being myself,” he tells PEOPLE. “I was 100 percent genuine and you know, I went there for a reason. I saw this woman and I thought that we would be a great match. I didn’t know how great it would be until I got there but I’m telling you, it was basically an ascension from night one. It just got better and better and it still does. I mean, I keep falling in love with this woman more and more every single day.”

Adds Lindsay, “Bryan is like my best friend, like I can not imagine him not in my life.”