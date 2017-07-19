Dean Unglert Isn't Ready to Be the Next Bachelor — but Which Top 3 Guy Does He Want Handing Out the Roses?

Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, Bachelor Nation: Dean Unglert probably won’t be the franchise’s next leading man.

After he was sent home by Rachel Lindsay following a heartbreaking hometown date on Monday’s episode of The Bachelorette, fans of the show immediately began campaigning for Unglert, 26, to be the next Bachelor. The only issue? He’s not quite there yet.

“I just don’t think I’m ready for it,” he told E! News. “I just think that from an emotional standpoint I need to figure out a lot more about myself before I dive in and be the lead of anything. I think I have a ways to go before I’m ready for something like that.”

RELATED VIDEO: Hometown Shocker! Rachel Lindsay Sends 1 Man Home — After Telling Him She Was ‘Falling in Love’

But that doesn’t mean it might not happen down the line.

“I don’t want to say I have no interest in being the Bachelor,” he said. “I just think I still have a lot of personal growth to do before I’m ready for something like that.”

“To be honest, I’m kind of flattered that the only reason people don’t want me to be the next Bachelor is because I’m too young,” he added. “I will fully agree with them. I think I have a lot of emotional maturity and growth to go through before I’m ready for something like that.”

So who’s it going to be? While Unglert believes all three men left in the running (Bryan Abasolo, Peter Kraus and Eric Bigger) would be a great Bachelor, he’s gunning for his “best friend” Kraus.

“Hands down, Peter Bachelor 2018, if that’s possible!” Dean said. “I don’t know if he’s engaged or not. But I would gladly concede to Peter as next Bachelor.”

FROM PEN: Rachel Lindsay on Making History as First African American (& ‘Oldest’) Bachelorette — ‘All Eyes Are on Me’

And in the meantime, don’t despair — Unglert’s piercing blue eyes and adorable grin will be back on your TV screen when the new season of Bachelor in Paradise premieres next month.

“Going to Paradise was perfect for me,” he said. “It was much more relaxed and just a fun environment.”

The Bachelorette airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) and Bachelor in Paradise premieres Aug. 14, both on ABC.