Eric Bigger has emerged as something of an underdog on this season of The Bachelorette. Admittedly inexperienced in relationships, he had never brought a woman to meet his family until his hometown date in Baltimore with Rachel Lindsay.

The success of that date landed Eric among Rachel’s final three suitors, and in a sneak peek at next week’s episode first shared by EW, their relationship moves forward even further as Eric makes a big confession.

On a one-on-one date, Rachel puts the pressure on Eric.

“We’re down to the wire, which is insane,” she says. “My question to you is, do you have any fears because you haven’t been in love? Do you feel like you’re ready to leap forward?”

Eric doesn’t hesitate: “You embody everything I would want in a wife,” he tells her. “I’m just here to say, I’m in love with you. I tried to run, and it’s like, this is it. I love Rachel Lindsay. I love you.”

