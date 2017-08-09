Peter Kraus Says It Was 'Hard' to Re-Live Breakup with Rachel Lindsay: 'I Was Watching This Woman Be Hurt'

Peter Kraus is the first to admit it wasn’t easy to watch the footage of his heart-wrenching sit-down with Rachel Lindsay as their romance came to an end.

On Monday night’s season finale of The Bachelorette, Lindsay and the Wisconsin native engaged in a tear-filled conversation, in which Kraus told Lindsay he wasn’t ready to propose to her.

“I hadn’t seen that segment since I actually was there myself,” Kraus said of the emotional scene during a Wednesday appearance on Good Morning America.

“It was the first time being back in those emotions and it was hard,” he added. “I knew I was watching this woman be hurt, and I was watching myself be hurt and I was going to go have to face her for the first time since then, so it was a lot of emotion.”

He came face-to-face with his lost love during the show’s reunion special, which Kraus said brought him a sense of “closure.”

“Rachel and I had a conversation on stage, and I think she’s obviously in a very happy place,” Kraus said during the morning show. “I’m getting to a happy place and we left on good terms. I think it was okay.”

During the reunion special, Kraus apologized to Lindsay for saying she would have a “mediocre life” without him. On Wednesday, he admitted it wasn’t the right thing to say.

“That was stupid of me to say,” he told GMA. “It was in the heat of the moment — I was very emotional and I shouldn’t have said it. I was very apologetic for it, and understandably so, she took offense to it. However she reacted I had to take it, and it is what it is at this point.”

“It was the first time in a breakup where after the breakup there was no conversation [directly afterwards],” he said. “It was cold turkey right then and there. I asked if I could reach back out to her the next day, just to say my piece … and I wasn’t given that opportunity, so there were still things I felt I had to get off my chest and couldn’t.”

Of course, it’s all in the past now, and Lindsay is happily engaged to Bachelorette finalist Bryan Abasolo. She opened up to PEOPLE about her decision, noting that it wasn’t a difficult choice to make.

“At the end, it was not tough for me,” she said. “Going through it, I felt Bryan was perfect for me. Obviously nobody’s perfect — but perfect for me.”

“I still was running away from it,” she said. “So there were times when I thought, ‘Okay, maybe it’s not him, maybe it’s someone else.’ I can’t say that the whole way through I was like, ‘Yes, it’s definitely Bryan,’ but I can definitely say that in the back of my mind, ‘I really thought it was you.’ “