Rachel Lindsay Says She Wants to Get Married ‘Sooner than Later’ — Find Out When She Hopes to Walk Down the Aisle!

Rachel Lindsay is happily engaged, but the Bachelorette star is looking forward to soon dating her fiancé without cameras around.

In mid-May, Lindsay, 31, confirmed that she found her forever love through her journey on the ABC reality series. “I am very much so in love and very much so engaged,” Lindsay gushed to reporters during a press call.

Now that her Bachelorette days will soon come to an end, she’s excited about getting to know the man she gave her final rose to in a more “normal” setting.

“I’m definitely going to date my fiancé off camera,” Lindsay told fellow Bachelor nation alum Ashley Iaconetti for an interview with Access Hollywood. “I mean, I feel like it’s important to cultivate the relationship in a normal setting and for the first time in two weeks, we will be normal — as best as you can be.”

And just when can audiences anticipate the happy couple to walk down the aisle?

“I definitely want to do it sooner than later,” admitted Lindsay, “but we’re going to get to know each other at the same time.”

“It’s not happening this year,” she said, and added with a smile, “maybe next year.”

While the bride-to-be is looking forward to saying “I do,” her current focus is to deepen her relationship with her fiancé. But when the time comes for the pair to tie the knot, would they do it in front of cameras?

“I don’t know,” Lindsay admitted about a televised wedding. “Honestly, I’m not thinking about the wedding because I’m like, ‘Are we gonna make it?’ which I honestly think we will. I just want us to get to know each other better.”

Speaking with PEOPLE at the Sports Illustrated Fashionable 50 event in mid-July, Lindsay said that she’d “want to wait at least a year from the time that we got engaged. So ideally, I’d like to get married next year, but who knows? We’ll see what happens.”

So is her fiancé on the same page?

“He’s more of a hopeless romantic than I am!” she said. “So he wants to wait a year too, but probably sooner. I think he’s just following my lead.”

