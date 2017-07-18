Find Out Why Rachel Lindsay Doesn't Want Anyone from Her Season to Be the Next Bachelor

Rachel Lindsay may have become The Bachelorette‘s leading lady after losing out on love on The Bachelor, but she’s hoping that none of the castaways from her season follow in her footsteps.

The 31-year-old attorney told Entertainment Tonight on Monday that she wouldn’t want to see one of her former suitors step into The Bachelor‘s shoes — explaining that she’s “slightly possessive over the men that were on my season.”

“All my top four would [be great], but I don’t want to see any of them as the next Bachelor!” she said. “Let’s pick someone from JoJo [Fletcher’s] season.”

Her comments come as fans continue to push for contestant Peter Kraus to take the role — a move that would fulfill the 31-year-old business owner from Madison, Wisconsin’s dream, as outlined in his high school yearbook. (“Go to art school, become famous in one way or another, be on The Bachelor, live happily,” he wrote under his “future plans” section in the publication.)

BREAKING NEWS!! Peter had been planning to be on the Bachelor since high school #TheBachelorette #wrongreasons pic.twitter.com/eUdUakd5ZF — Dava Krause (@davakrause) June 20, 2017

Kraus, who is still in the running for Lindsay’s heart, didn’t lose favor with Lindsay after she saw the quote.

“I thought, ‘OK!’ I guess dreams come true!” she told ET of his high school ambitions. “You’re on The Bachelorette, close enough. Good for you, Peter!”

With weeks to go before Lindsay makes her final choice public, the star says she’s mostly staying off of social media, instead focusing on her time with her fiancé, whom she sees every couple of weeks in secret locations to keep the outcome of the show hidden. And in line with keeping things under wraps, she’s even given him a secret code name: Jerome!

“We call him ‘Jerome,’ ” she told ET. “It’s my code name [for him]. I use it all the time. I’m so used to saying it. Even to his face, I’m like, ‘Hey Jerome!’ He loves it, I love it, we get a kick out of it all the time. I can’t even say I was looking at him and thought Jerome — it just came to me.”

FROM PEN: Rachel Lindsay on Making History as First African American (& ‘Oldest’) Bachelorette — ‘All Eyes Are on Me’

There’s also one thing that’s being kept from Lindsay herself: the location of her engagement ring.

“I don’t know where it is!” she said of the Neil Lane sparkler. “They probably don’t want to tell me because I will go looking for it. I miss it! It’s such a pretty ring. He did a good job.”

But one thing Lindsay knows for sure? That she picked the right guy — though Monday nights aren’t necessarily the easiest for them.

“I would prefer that he didn’t watch [the show], but he needs to know everything that’s going on, so he can process everything,” she explained. “That’s the kind of person he is — he watches it all. I have to explain things on Mondays. Mondays are our most difficult time. We watch it, I explain it, talk about it and move on. It’s been great — we don’t dwell on anything.”

The Bachelorette airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.