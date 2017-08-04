This really might be the most dramatic season finale of The Bachelorette.

After a season filled with fights, tears and dramatic hometown dates, fans will finally find out who Rachel Lindsay has been gushing about for the last couple months.

But while Lindsay recently told PEOPLE she’s head over heels for her future husband, and that their relationship is getting “better every time I spend more time with him,” her runner-up isn’t in such a positive place.

“Their breakup was super heart-wrenching and he’s still devastated by it,” a source close to production tells PEOPLE exclusively. “Even after they filmed the breakup, he asked producers to see Rachel again.”

On Monday at the live taping of After the Final Rose, Lindsay’s runner-up will get his chance to get closure with her, but “he’s super stressed out,” says the source.

“He is freaking out about After the Final Rose,” continues the source. “He’s so nervous about seeing Rachel and even asked for one of the guys from the season to be there for moral support.”

Lindsay, 32, currently still has three suitors — Bryan Abasolo, Peter Kraus and Eric Bigger — vying for her heart.

“At this stage in my journey, the goodbyes will only get harder,” Lindsay wrote in her PEOPLE blog last week. “This journey is coming to a close, and while I sit here and write to you all a happy engaged woman — it was not an easy road to get here.”

The Bachelorette finale airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.