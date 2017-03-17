Here's Your First Look at Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay's Premiere Episode

We’ve met some of the guys Rachel Lindsay will (hopefully) be finding love with. And hold on to your roses Bachelor Nation, because the first look at the new Bachelorette‘s season premiere dress is here.

The show’s producer, Mike Fleiss, live-tweeted night one of filming Thursday evening and there were lights, cameras, limos and even some “cheesecake and beefcake.”

In one of Fleiss’ photos, Lindsay wore a sleeveless white patterned gown for what appears to be her first meeting with the gentlemen at the doorway of the 7,500-square-foot Bachelor mansion in Agoura Hills, California. Also in the photo with the 31-year-old Dallas attorney was host Chris Harrison.

I think @TheRachLindsay will be one of the Top 3 Bachelorettes of all time. She is wonderful!!! #TheBachelorette — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) March 16, 2017

Lindsay, who did not receive the final rose from leading man Nick Viall, previously told PEOPLE about her one outstanding style dilemma for the first night of her season: dress or tuxedo for arrival night.

“I’m so not traditional,” she said. “I prefer to not wear a dress and wear a tuxedo. But I’m going to have to wear a dress. It’s traditional. But if I wore a tuxedo, no shirt underneath, just sexy and classy — if you see me in a typical dress, know I’m wearing that tux in spirit.”

In February, Lindsay exclusively told PEOPLE that she’s “at a stage in life where I’m ready for a family, I’m ready to get married.” Adding, “I want a guy who is not afraid of that. I’ve come across that in my past.”

The Bachelorette premieres May 22 on ABC.