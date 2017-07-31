Rachel Lindsay Takes Lee Garrett to Task for Controversial Tweets: ‘You Turned It into Something So Ugly’

The on- and off-screen villain of Rachel Lindsay‘s season of The Bachelorette, Lee Garrett, made past villains look like marriage material when what appeared to be screenshots of his private Twitter account were leaked to the public by one of his former followers.

In a preview for The Bachelorette: Men Tell All special, Lindsay finally confronts her former suitor, telling him,”It’s so disappointing to me because you had such strong opinions on such sensitive issues.”

Some of those sensitive issues included the 2016 election, feminism and Black Lives Matter, a movement which he allegedly supported categorizing as a “terrorist group.” A later tweet also included the sentiment, “I wholeheartedly support inhumane torture of terrorists.”

“You turned it into something so ugly,” Lindsay told Garrett. “I didn’t want to give any life into you, your opinions or your brief time on the show.”

This confrontation, which Rachel described as an “opportunity to to be a spokesperson for African Americans, for women,” has been long in the making and is especially tense now because neither Rachel nor the production staff of The Bachelorette knew about Garrett’s incendiary tweets during the show’s making, according to a tweet from host Chris Harrison.

Some of Lee’s other alleged tweets included statements like “I hate Islam,” “#Liberalism is a disease” and the question, “When is the last time YOU actually saw a pretty feminist?”

On the Men Tell All special, Lindsay delivers these parting words to Garrett: “You had the opportunity to be about something so beautiful — and I’m not just talking about me.”

The Bachelorette airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.