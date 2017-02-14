The Bachelorette's Rachel Lindsay on Going from Legal Eagle to Leading Lady: 'I’m Used to Dealing with Intense Situations'

Rachel Lindsay is used to handling tough situations in her professional life, but dealing with her personal emotions after she parted ways with The Bachelor‘s Nick Viall was a different story.

“My job is a pressure-filled job so I’m used to dealing with intense situations that have a lot of pressure,” Lindsay, a 31-year-old Dallas attorney, exclusively tells PEOPLE after being named the next Bachelorette.

“That’s all of trial whenever I’m dealing with a case. But I don’t necessarily feel the added pressure,” she says. “Work is like a gift and a curse – it’s so demanding and it’s easy for me to just drown myself in my work and not deal with my emotions. But one thing that I learned from going through this whole process is – it’s okay to be vulnerable and open.”

Being the first black Bachelorette in Bachelor franchise history, Lindsay says she’s not necessarily feeling the pressure of holding the title, but more so just looking forward to finding her forever love.

“I’m obviously nervous and excited to take on this opportunity, but I don’t feel added pressure being the first black Bachelorette because to me I’m just a black woman trying to find love,” she tells PEOPLE.

“Honestly,” Lindsay says, “It’s not going to be that different from any other season of The Bachelorette.”

