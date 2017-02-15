New Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay Confesses She'd Never Watched The Bachelor: 'My Coworkers Signed Me Up'

Before appearing on The Bachelor‘s 21st season and being cast as The Bachelorette‘s next leading lady, Rachel Lindsay wasn’t exactly a citizen of Bachelor Nation.

“Obviously I knew about the show and I was aware of it. I’ve attended watch parties because every single job I’ve been a part of has had watch parties,” she tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. But, she continues, “I never understood what was going on.”

As it happened, the 31-year-old lawyer reveals, “My coworkers actually signed me up for The Bachelor and were like, ‘You’ve got to go to this casting call.’ So once that process happened, I started to tune in more.”

The history-making Bachelorette pick was announced on Monday night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live, just months after the Texas native immediately won the hearts of fans and instantly connected with The Bachelor‘s Nick Viall, who gave her his First Impression Rose.

Despite their obvious connection, Lindsay’s journey to win Viall’s heart will soon come to an end. And with that, her own journey to find love is just about to begin!

She tells PEOPLE: “I’m obviously nervous and excited to take on this opportunity, but I don’t feel added pressure being the first black Bachelorette because, to me, I’m just a black woman trying to find love.”

The Bachelor airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC and The Bachelorette premieres on May 22.