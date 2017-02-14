Rachel Lindsay Hopes 'People Rally Behind' Her as the Next Bachelorette: 'I'm Just Trying to Find Love'

As Rachel Lindsay gears up to begin her Bachelorette journey, she’s hopeful about what lies ahead.

The 31-year-old attorney from Dallas, Texas, who was announced on Monday night as the next Bachelorette — and first one of color — made an appearance on Tuesday’s Good Morning America to discuss the exciting news with Michael Strahan.

“You know, I haven’t been on social media so I haven’t seen that much but the cast members that I was on the season with have been great,” said Lindsay of the reactions she’s gotten thus far. “Family and friends have been wonderful too. I’m just glad I don’t have to keep it a secret anymore!”

As for whether she had any reservations about signing on as ABC’s next leading lady, Lindsay admitted she’s a “skeptical person.”

“I was excited that they asked me to do it, but I was also equally nervous,” she said. “But then when I started to weigh out the pros and the cons I decided that this was too good of an opportunity to turn away.”

And Lindsay maintains she doesn’t feel “added pressure” about being the first black Bachelorette.

“I’m honored to have this opportunity and to represent myself as an African American woman,” she said. “I just hope that people rally behind me … and just realize that I’m just trying to find love, and even though I’m an African American woman, it’s no different than any other Bachelorette.”

Meanwhile, Lindsay is still starring on the current season of The Bachelor, vying for Nick Viall‘s rose as we head into hometown dates next week — and in a sneak peek at the episode, her mother confronts Viall to discuss how he feels about interracial relationships.

“I know my mom — so I am not shocked that my mom asked that!” said Lindsay with a laugh. “You know, my sister is married to a white guy — it’s nothing new for our family. She just wanted to make sure Nick was comfortable with it.”

And while her least favorite part of The Bachelor was definitely “living in a house full of women,” Lindsay said she loved all the “surprises” that came with it — and her relationship with Viall, 36, even though it didn’t ultimately work out.

“The friends that I made on the show, the relationship that I had with Nick — I didn’t think that we would click the way that we did,” she confessed. “I really enjoyed the process that we had making our relationship grow.”

So how does she feel about Bachelor nation’s not-so-impressive track record of successful relationships?

“You know, I said this on the show all the time, but I just like to keep it 100 and keep it real,” said Lindsay. “I figure if I just stay true to myself, it’ll be a successful show.”

The Bachelor airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.