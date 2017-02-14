Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay Gets Real About Interracial Relationships: ‘I’m Very Accepting and Don’t Have a Type’

The Bachelorette‘s newest leading lady is opening up about her search for love.

Rachel Lindsay, who has made history as the first black woman picked to lead the franchise in 33 seasons, knows exactly what she wants in a partner.

“Physically, I really don’t have a type,” Lindsay, 31, exclusively tells PEOPLE. “I’m very open, which I think will be really exciting when the guys come out the limo because I don’t know what I’m going to get!”

She continues, “I’m really not picky. I’m a sucker for a great smile. That’s probably my favorite physical attribute. I just want a guy with good morals, who’s funny. I’m corny, it’s easy to make me laugh. I like a guy who can hold a good conversation. I want him to be intelligent and ambitious.”

Though the Texan lawyer does have one non-negotiable: “They have to like sports! They don’t have to play them, but they have to be able to talk about them.”

Lindsay’s upcoming turn as the Bachelorette was announced on Monday night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live, just months after the Texas native immediately won the hearts of fans and instantly connected with The Bachelor‘s Nick Viall, who gave her season 21’s First Impression Rose.

“I’m obviously nervous and excited to take on this opportunity but I don’t feel added pressure being the first black Bachelorette, because to me I’m just a black woman trying to find love,” says Lindsay. “Yes, I’m doing on this huge stage, but again my journey of love isn’t any different just because my skin color is.”

Because Bachelor Nation has faced allegations of racial discrimination in the past, Lindsay’s new role as the first-ever black Bachelorette has been a significant topic of discussion. But, the Dallas resident doesn’t necessarily want to dwell.

“It’s not the first time we’ve dealt with an interracial relationship,” she says. “My dad’s side of the family is all intermixed. That’s what I was trying to tell [Nick on Monday’s episode]: If you came home and saw my family, you would see that everyone looks different — from aunts, uncles and the cousins to brother-in-laws. We’re very accepting. It’s really about finding love and not what the person looks like on the outside.”

The Bachelor airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET), and Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette premieres May 22, both on ABC.