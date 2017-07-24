Now that Rachel Lindsay is down to her final three suitors — Bryan Abasolo, Peter Kraus and Eric Bigger — on The Bachelorette, the Dallas attorney is addressing whether or not things took an intimate turn in the Fantasy Suites.

Before filming started back in March, Lindsay predicted she wouldn’t get intimate with all three of her final guys, telling ET: “I don’t see that happening for me as I stand here today.”

Catching up with the outlet now, Lindsay affirmed: “I’m a woman of my word!”

Though she didn’t get into specifics, 32-year-old Lindsay did reveal, “I didn’t do it with everyone.”

This decision was a first for Lindsay, who told PEOPLE exclusively in May how she had approached a potential Fantasy Suite date with Nick Viall when she was on The Bachelor — and how that experience had shaped her ideas about the Bachelor Nation tradition as she embarked on her own path to love.

“When it comes to the Fantasy Suite, when I was on Nick’s season, I said I wasn’t going to do it,” she said. “One, because I didn’t think I’d make it that far — but by the time I got there, my feelings for Nick were strong. I was falling in love with him. For me, that private time was really important to see if what we had was the same on camera as it was off.”

“So, coming into my journey and doing The Bachelorette, that’s exactly what I’m going to expect,” she continues. “So if I move forward with it, it’ll be the person that I want to see if they are the same off camera — who I want that extended time and more conversation with.”

Beyond the off-camera physical intimacy offered by the Fantasy Suit dates, Lindsay also viewed them as critical chances to strengthen her mental and emotional connection with the last three men standing. Naturally, she employed her analytical skills from the courtroom and came prepared — checklist and all!

Calling her Fantasy Suite experiences “a game-changer,” Lindsay shares that she “walked in with a list of questions I had. You can’t cover everything with the limited amount of time you have. It’s the first time you have extended time with this person. For me, it’s like, if I’m taking the next step, I have a list of questions.”

And while fans don’t know exactly who emerged ahead of the pack during Fantasy Suites week, we do know this story has a happy ending: Lindsay has already revealed that she does end up choosing one of her Bachelorette suitors, confirming in May that she is happily engaged.

“I love my fiancé,” she gushed to PEOPLE at the Sports Illustrated Fashionable 50 event last week. “Every time I spend more time with him, it’s even better.”

The Bachelorette airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.