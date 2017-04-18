New Bachelorette leading lady Rachel Lindsay is looking red-hot and ready to begin her search for love.

PEOPLE has the exclusive First Look at the official portrait of the Dallas attorney, who is wearing a signature crimson dress (fans will recall she chose the same bold color on the most recent season of The Bachelor and ended up scoring a First Impression Rose from Nick Viall ) — only this time she’s upped the wow factor all the way with a custom-made chiffon and tulle gown by Randi Rahm that appropriately resembles a rose in full bloom.

Show stylist Cary Fetman tells PEOPLE Lindsay will also be wearing one of the designer’s gowns when she begins handing out long stems to the lucky suitors on the hit ABC show late next month.

In February, shortly before being sent home by Viall, it was announced that Lindsay had signed on to be Bachelor Nation’s next leading lady, making her the first black woman to be cast as the Bachelorette.

“I’m happy to represent myself as a black woman in front of America and I’m happy for America to rally behind me and see what it’s like for me to be on this journey to find love,” Lindsay, 31, exclusively told PEOPLE at the time. “Honestly, it’s not going to be that different from any other season of The Bachelorette.”

“I’m obviously nervous and excited to take on this opportunity but I don’t feel added pressure being the first black Bachelorette, because to me I’m just a black woman trying to find love. Yes, I’m doing on this huge stage, but again my journey of love isn’t any different just because my skin color is.”

The Bachelorette premieres on May 22 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.