Rachel Lindsay Breaks Down During Heartbreaking Final Eliminations Ahead of Bachelorette Hometown Dates

Welcome back, Bachelor Nation. On Monday’s episode, Rachel Lindsay and the six remaining guys flew to Geneva, Switzerland, for the final dates ahead of hometowns.

Tensions were high, and they crept even higher when Rachel announced that this week, they would be doing things a little differently and nixing the rose ceremony — instead, there were three one-on-one dates and one “group date,” a.k.a. a three-on-one. A rose was up for grabs on each date, which whittled it down to the final four men who would get to bring Rachel home to meet their families.

ONE-ON-ONE WITH BRYAN

At this point, of the six men left, two had still never gotten a one-on-one with Rachel: Adam and Matt. So when Rachel showed up to the guys’ hotel room in Geneva and announced that the first one-on-one date was going to Bryan, it didn’t exactly bode well with the rest of the group — but she asked that they trust her and her decisions.

Rachel and Bryan then took off to explore the city, first stopping by a high-end watch store where Rachel purchased one for him and one for herself. (Special shout-out to that salesman who had to watch them sucking face for half the appointment.)

To kick off the evening portion of their date, Rachel and Bryan had the exact same conversation they have every single time they interact: Rachel speculates that Bryan is too good of a catch to be true, which, indeed, seems most likely, and Bryan reassures Rachel that that’s not the case, and then they make out some more, just for good measure.

Rachel then asked Bryan about his upbringing (his mom put him in a private all-boys school because he asked for an earring in the 4th grade, so do with that information what you will), and Bryan asked Rachel all about her high school uniform because, well, men. Then they got on the topic of Bryan’s most recent relationship, and he told an elaborate story about an ex who apparently dumped him because she couldn’t get along with his mom. Good luck out there, Rachel.

Anyway, obviously, Bryan got the rose, because Rachel is pretty much eating out of the palm of his hand at this point. But some of the other guys aren’t so sure about him, including Dean, who thinks Bryan is a “37-year-old man living in Miami who has spent the last 18-plus years of his life swooning and sweet-talking women on a daily basis, to the point where he’s gotten good at it.”

ONE-ON-ONE WITH DEAN

The next guy to land a one-on-one was Dean, which left the rest of the men — especially Adam and Matt — even more confused.

Rachel took Dean to a local Sunday mass, because, as she explained, she’s looking for someone who shares similar values as her when it comes to faith. (She doesn’t need her future husband to “worship in the same way” or practice the same religion as her, but she needs someone who “honors and respects” her faith.)

They spent the rest of the day exploring Geneva’s historic Old Town, walking hand-in-hand through the peaceful cobble-stoned streets. But something was obviously on Dean’s mind, and he admitted in a confessional that he was scared to tell Rachel about his “awkward family dynamic” ahead of a potential hometown date.

“My family is not a traditional family,” he said. “Rachel has no idea what she would be walking into if she were to commit to a hometown.”

Meanwhile, Rachel was pretty much begging Dean to open up about himself so they could take their relationship to a deeper level. Poor Dean squirmed his way out of the whole thing, instead hitting Rachel with riveting questions like “What’s your favorite dinosaur?” and “Do you believe in the tooth fairy?” (Ironic, because this conversation was much like pulling teeth.)

Finally, by the time the evening portion of the date rolled around, there was no avoiding the tough topics any longer. Dean admitted that the looming hometowns dates had been making him anxious because of the strained relationship he has with his father, which began after he lost his mom to cancer at 15.

“The first 15 years of my life, my father was the person that was like, ‘Hey, let’s go dirt biking,’ or ‘Hey, let’s go snowboarding,’ ” he explained. “He was never the person that was like: ‘Hey, let me drive you to school,’ or ‘Let me take you to lunch.’ He was never that guy.”

“When my mother passed away … he wasn’t able to flip the switch and become that person that I needed him to be, and it took a big hit on our relationship,” he continued. “He’s just not a person that has any bearing on my emotional experience, and he’s become quite a bit more eccentric. So what I wish you could see is the family that I had in my most developmental years of zero-15, and not the family that abandoned me at the most vulnerable time in my life.”

Rachel ended up giving Dean the rose, explaining that she didn’t need her future partner to have a picture-perfect family anyway.

“I gave Dean the rose because I saw him for who he is with no walls up — unapologetically himself,” she said. “It made me like him that much more. I’m honored to be able to go home with him.”

ONE-ON-ONE WITH PETER

Last but not least, the final one-on-one date before hometowns went to Peter. The two took a helicopter out to the Alps, and Peter confessed that throughout the whole experience, there had been some “dark days” — and that on those days, he wasn’t always sure if he wanted to stick around. While she was appreciative of his honesty, Rachel had to admit that it stung to hear him say he had considered leaving.

Later that night, Peter opened up about his family, reassuring Rachel that yes, his parents were going to love her, and no, he’d never dated a black woman before, but that wouldn’t matter to them.

The only red flag? Peter did seem slightly hesitant when it came to whether or not he’s ready to commit to marriage — though he promised to always be honest with her.

“What if he’s the one standing at the end and he doesn’t want to get down on one knee?” Rachel said. “That scares me, and I don’t know what to do.”

But the heart wants what it wants — she ultimately decided that Peter was “worth the risk” and handed out her third rose.

GROUP DATE WITH ERIC, ADAM & MATT

Rachel’s group date with the remaining three guys cut right to the chase: As soon as they got to their destination in France, Rachel took each of them aside for some one-on-one time.

The first guy to go was Matt, and poor Rachel was sobbing throughout the entire breakup. (Hats off to you, Matt, for taking your glass of champagne with you in the car. It was only right.)

That night, Rachel was tasked with yet another elimination after spending some more alone time with both Adam and Eric. (Fun side note: Eric is 29 and has never introduced a girl to his family.)

Ultimately, she sent Adam home — but she still has some tough decisions to make in the coming weeks.

“I guess because I feel so strongly right now about multiple guys in a way that I didn’t before, I’m just humbled at my core by this entire experience,” she admitted. “I feel like this entire journey is actually happening for me — and that’s exciting.”

The Bachelorette airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.